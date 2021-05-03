 Skip to main content

WednesdayPartly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High 79F. Winds light and variable. Night - Mostly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

ThursdayCloudy with occasional rain showers. High 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

FridayCloudy with periods of light rain. High 58F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Night - Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

SaturdayCloudy with a few showers. High 61F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Night - Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

SundayMostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High near 65F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - A few clouds from time to time. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

MondayPartly cloudy. High around 70F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

TuesdayIntervals of clouds and sunshine. High 73F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Night - Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Source: www.wunderground.com

