Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High 79F. Winds light and variable. Night - Mostly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Night - Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Friday: Cloudy with periods of light rain. High 58F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Night - Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Saturday: Cloudy with a few showers. High 61F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Night - Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.