Veterans housing

As he shared his vision with community leaders, Ullfers said Lebanon Mayor Paul Aziz was quick to come on board.

“This goes back to one person: Paul Aziz. Paul knew what he (James) was doing, he knew what I was doing, and he said ‘why the hell aren’t you two talking to each other?’ That’s what brought it together,” Ullfers said. “Not saying it was easy at that point, but we started seeing motion almost immediately when we came together.”

The four 12-unit apartment buildings and the community center which are currently under construction are at the north end of the 8.3-acre site. These units take up about three acres and a small creek which winds its way through the site limits their options on the eastern edge of the property.

That certainly leaves more than another room for a second phase, but Ullfers said it is too early to know if that will be possible.

“We don’t know yet, for sure. Nothing’s written in stone beyond this right here,” Ullfers said.

The complex includes six studio apartments of 540 square feet, and six three-bedroom apartments which are just over 1,100 square feet. The 18 one-bedroom units are 724 square feet and the 18 two-bedroom units are 824 square feet.