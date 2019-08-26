If it has seemed to you that this summer has not been as warm as recent years, it wasn’t just your imagination.
The gardeners who lead the annual Tomato Day at the Lebanon Downtown Farmers’ Market said it is hasn’t yet gotten warm enough to fully ripen this year’s tomato crop.
“We are running late this year. I used to do the tastings in September. September you can usually count on tomatoes, but the last couple of years, the season’s been early, so we scheduled for August. It’s been so cold, it’s been cloudy, a lot of the varieties haven’t ripened that I normally bring,” said Lisa Almarode of Fairweather Farm.
Almarode is one of the original founders of the market’s Tomato Day celebration. She helped create the idea, along with help from fellow members of the Santiam Food Alliance Linda Ziedrich, Renata Stanko and Betty Goergen.
The Lebanon Downtown Farmers’ Market held this year’s Tomato Day on Thursday, Aug. 22. Almarode grows about 30 varieties of tomato and typically brings samples of each to the event. Even with the cooler weather, there was still a wide variety of tomatoes available, including Lucid Gem, Gold Nugget, Rose de Berne, Copper Cherry, Jaune Flammee, Bloody Butcher, Siletz, Black Prince and Super Fantastic.
“Linda brought some in and Betty brought some in and we got some donated by other vendors, so we have a great showing,” Almarode said. “The ones I like to do at tasting are the colorful, unusual, exciting ones.”
An example is the Lucid Gem, which very few people grow in their own gardens.
“It’s delicious and it’s beautiful,” Almarode said. “Everyone knows that a red tomato might taste like a red tomato. Everyone has tried Early Girl. We’re here for people that have never tried SunGold or a Chocolate Cherry. You have your work day tomatoes, these are the fun tomatoes.”
In addition to providing samples, the members of the Santiam Food Alliance brought their expertise. Ziedrich is a Master Food Preserver through the OSU Extension Service and Goergen is a Master Gardener.
Ziedrich offered advice on canning salsa.
“To can salsa, because it has low-acid vegetables in it, usually peppers and acid, you’ve got to make sure you add extra acid. We give them an OSU recipe to make sure they’re canning their salsa safely,” Ziedrich said.
It’s too late to plant tomatoes for harvest this fall, but Goergen had advice for those who had issues with this year’s crop, such as diseases and invasive deer. Those who want to grow tomatoes next year will have to make sure they have an indoor space where they can give the seeds an early start.
“You start them indoors. I’m going to start mine in late February to give them enough time to grow because they will be slower,” Goergen said. “They want it really warm to germinate.”
In most years, Goergen said, the young tomato plants won’t be moved outside until early June.
“You get a spurt of nice weather in May and then it turns cold and then they’ll sit there and get stunted,” Goergen said.
Linda Reineccius of Lebanon was among those who stopped by the booth to speak with Almarode before shopping at the market.
“It’s an easy way to get fresh vegetables all in one place,” Reineccius said. “
