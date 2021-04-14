Time for a new Lebanon Community Pool?

The Lebanon Community Pool is off-kilter and not in a quirky way like an uncle who tells bad jokes.
The pool is, literally, no longer level, said Lorlee Engler, the executive director of the Lebanon Aquatic District.
“After 54 years, the pool has tilted in the hole in the ground. It’s not in there level,” Engler said before adding, “It’s not like I’ve got water running out the back door. It’s not that bad, yet.”
But the problem is visible if you know where to look. Pools are designed so that when no one is in the water, the surface flows just over the top of the gutters so water can be filtered continuously.
“My gutters, when nobody is in the water, my gutters are only wet in like 30% of all of that trough around the pool. That’s how much the pool is tilted in the ground,” Engler said.
This shifting is just one of several problems that need to be addressed at the facility. The even bigger issue is the cast-iron plumbing which is underneath the pool and both the men’s and women’s locker rooms and showers.
Those pipes are badly corroded.
“That stuff doesn’t react well with water in general and when you start figuring all the chlorine and all … that is just a ticking time bomb,” Engler said.
Several years ago, the aquatic district had work done to replace all of the cast-iron plumbing which was accessible. Visitors to the pool can see evidence of this work in the ring of new concrete which goes around the perimeter of the pool. Beneath that ring are the new pipes and drains which were installed.
But much of the cast-iron plumbing is still in place and could only be updated in a major pool renovation.
The scope of that potential renovation is currently being discussed by both the leadership of the Lebanon Aquatic District and the board of Lebanon Community Schools, which owns the facility.
The school district is considering a bond measure to fund facility improvements throughout the district. A pool renovation would be the single most expensive item on the list of projects.
“The pool, when it was built, I think they did a fantastic job. It was the nicest indoor pool in the whole Willamette Valley when it was built,” Engler said. “It looks pretty good for being as old as it is, but it needs a lot of work.”
The Lebanon Aquatic District has worked with an architectural firm to sketch out some basic models of what a renovation might look like. No official decision has been made at any level, but the current favorite design would address all of the structural issues and stay largely within the building’s current footprint.
This renovation would:
- Remove and replace both the main pool and the warm pool and install all new plumbing, getting rid of the corroded cast-iron pipes.
- Create a new entry flow to the building so that spectators no longer have to walk through locker rooms to get to the pool.
- Add additional restrooms specifically for spectators so they do not have to go into the locker rooms.
- Expand the main pool from six to eight lanes.
“An eight-lane pool would be great because it would just allow for more programming. More lessons and lap swimming. Certainly, we could put on a little bit bigger meet if we had eight lanes as opposed to six,” Engler said.
Usage of the pool has been on the rise during the COVID-19 pandemic, Engler said. Lap swimming and recreational swimming have been very popular.
On Friday, the pool reduced its total occupancy number to 50 because of the current increase in the COVID-19 rate in Linn County. The night before, 79 people attended the evening rec swim..
“Our rec swims have been just off the chart,” Engler said. “We’re thinking about adding a Saturday evening rec swim. Might as well.”
Lebanon Community Schools Superintendent Bo Yates had a preliminary discussion about the issue with the school board during its session on Thursday.
“I think it’s a really clean, smart plan,” Yates said. “It’s not giving us a bunch of extras, but it is providing us with what the community uses. I think it’s a realistic plan, it makes sense.”
Board chairman Tom Oliver said the goal of a renovation would be to gain another 50 years of service from the pool.
The question the school board, and ultimately the voters, will have to decide is if the community will support the funding necessary for the project. Earlier estimates for pool renovations ranged from $3 million to $6 million.
This proposal estimates the renovation cost at about $9.5 million.
“That’s a bigger number than certainly anyone was hoping for,” Oliver said. “There’s going to have to be tremendous support for that.”
The school district is currently considering putting a school improvement bond on the May 2022 ballot. The tentative plan is for a bond which would raise about $16 million, with the potential of state matching funds of $4-8 million.
“Even with that, we’d be looking at nearly 50% (of the total funds) at the pool,” Oliver said.
The board has asked that Engler and a representative from the design firm attend the next school board public session on May 13 to provide more detailed information.
Engler is looking forward to the opportunity.
“At this point, we are totally open and cautiously optimistic. We all want to help each other out,” Engler said. “We absolutely love being next to the high school. We value our relationship with the school district and we want to keep it as good as we can keep it.”