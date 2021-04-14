Time for a new Lebanon Community Pool?

Several years ago, the aquatic district had work done to replace all of the cast-iron plumbing which was accessible. Visitors to the pool can see evidence of this work in the ring of new concrete which goes around the perimeter of the pool. Beneath that ring are the new pipes and drains which were installed.

But much of the cast-iron plumbing is still in place and could only be updated in a major pool renovation.

The scope of that potential renovation is currently being discussed by both the leadership of the Lebanon Aquatic District and the board of Lebanon Community Schools, which owns the facility.

The school district is considering a bond measure to fund facility improvements throughout the district. A pool renovation would be the single most expensive item on the list of projects.

“The pool, when it was built, I think they did a fantastic job. It was the nicest indoor pool in the whole Willamette Valley when it was built,” Engler said. “It looks pretty good for being as old as it is, but it needs a lot of work.”