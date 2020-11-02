The Spirit of Halloween

In a more normal year, downtown Lebanon would have been filled with costumed children and families on Saturday celebrating Halloween.

But this is not a normal year and the Lebanon Downtown Association was not able to organize the traditional trick-or-treat event.

“It was the hardest decision to make,” said Main Street Manager Cassie Cruze.

The organization had volunteers in place to staff the event and established guidelines to promote social distancing. But they were unable to get clearance from the Oregon Department of Transportation to close Main Street in the downtown core.

“ODOT had a really hard time with shutting down the highway without it seeming like it was promoting a mass gathering, and I can understand that,” Cruze said. “We just went ahead and said we can still make something happen for the community on a smaller scale and that’s what we did today. We’re making it happen.”

The Lebanon Downtown Association kept the Halloween spirit alive with performances by the Hocus Pokie Dancers and the Gypsy Spirit Dancers in the parking lot at the intersection of Main and Grant streets, where the Farmers Market is held.

Among those who attended were Dawn Woody of Lebanon and her granddaughter Finley Dunaway, 3.

Finley was dressed up as Belle from Beauty and the Beast and the performance by the Hocus Pokie Dancers was her own private ball. As soon as she received permission, she ran out and joined in the festivities.

“She’s been so excited. Since 5:30 this morning all we’ve heard is about the dancers and when are we going. She’s super-excited,” Woody said.