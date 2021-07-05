But for all of the residents, The Oaks is their home, Grove said, and not being able to have guests come into their home was very difficult.

“They were wondering when they would get to see their family again,” Grove said.

Angie Kutsch, the executive director of The Oaks, said the emotional impact on residents was measurable.

“We have seen an increase in mental health problems, we’ve seen weight loss. We’ve seen increased falls, increased infections, urinary tract infections. Residents didn’t eat as much,” Kutsch said. “They were isolated from their friends, family members, weddings, graduations. Life outside these doors kind of went on, but their lives stopped.”

Both Kutsch and Grove say that if this situation were to occur again they would advocate for residents to retain more freedom to make their own choices.

They do acknowledge that in one very tangible way, these restrictions were successful. To date, there have been no COVID-19 related deaths at The Oaks. In fact, the first positive test didn’t occur until December when a staff member tested positive and then tested negative just a couple of days later.

They still don’t know if that was a real infection.