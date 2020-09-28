The Oaks honors Angie Kutsch for 30 years of service

When Angie Kutsch was 18 years old, she answered an ad in the newspaper and started what she thought would be a short-term job at The Oaks of Lebanon.

But Kutsch quickly realized that working at the senior home would be much more than just a line on her resume.

“I thought I was here to take care of some people and do what I love while finding my own way and going to school and moving on. I had no idea this was going to be my life,” Kutsch said. “I just found myself in love with everyone here and taking care of people.”

On Friday, staff members at the senior home honored Kutsch for 30 years of service. Staff members, family and friends gathered for a surprise party in her honor.

“I’m so humbled. This is so amazing. I knew they were up to something, but I didn’t know what,” Kutsch said.

Kutsch started out working as a caregiver at the home. She later worked in the dining room and served as the office manager. For the past 12 years, she has served as the executive director at The Oaks.

In March, the residents and staff at The Oaks found themselves dealing with the most severe pandemic the country had faced in a century. Other senior homes in the United States, including a facility in Washington, were devastated by the new coronavirus.

The Oaks responded by implementing stringent restrictions on visitors and increasing safety protocols. Friends and family members are not allowed in the building and even visiting medical staff has to follow strict public health rules.