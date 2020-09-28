The Oaks honors Angie Kutsch for 30 years of service

When Angie Kutsch was 18 years old, she answered an ad in the newspaper and started what she thought would be a short-term job at The Oaks of Lebanon.
But Kutsch quickly realized that working at the senior home would be much more than just a line on her resume.
“I thought I was here to take care of some people and do what I love while finding my own way and going to school and moving on. I had no idea this was going to be my life,” Kutsch said. “I just found myself in love with everyone here and taking care of people.”
On Friday, staff members at the senior home honored Kutsch for 30 years of service. Staff members, family and friends gathered for a surprise party in her honor.
“I’m so humbled. This is so amazing. I knew they were up to something, but I didn’t know what,” Kutsch said.
Kutsch started out working as a caregiver at the home. She later worked in the dining room and served as the office manager. For the past 12 years, she has served as the executive director at The Oaks.
In March, the residents and staff at The Oaks found themselves dealing with the most severe pandemic the country had faced in a century. Other senior homes in the United States, including a facility in Washington, were devastated by the new coronavirus.
The Oaks responded by implementing stringent restrictions on visitors and increasing safety protocols. Friends and family members are not allowed in the building and even visiting medical staff has to follow strict public health rules.
“This year has been tough. It’s been my hardest year, hands down. These residents have had loss of their activities, their social interactions, their families. We’ve really had to step in to take care of them where people normally would be there to help support them,” Kutsch said.
Jenni Grove, the marketing director at The Oaks, said Kutsch has done a remarkable job leading the home through the crisis. To date, no residents or staff at The Oaks have tested positive for COVID-19.
“It’s just been a really stressful time. That’s the thing about Angie, she’s just one of those people that never thinks it’s not her job. She’s always stepped in there and helped when she needed to and also managed the whole thing. She’s a real powerhouse,” Grove said.
Kutsch said her experience at the home was crucial. She has years of experience as a caregiver and knows exactly what the staff members are going through at this time. There is a sense of pride at their success in battling the coronavirus, but there is also an awareness that the fight is far from over.
“I don’t know that it’s anything that we’ve done,” Kutsch said of The Oaks’ perfect record to this point. “Part of it is luck, but we’ve done everything we can do to keep it away.”
The courtyard has been opened and family members can make appointments to visit their loved ones outside. That has been very helpful during the summer, but will be more difficult to continue when the rainy season begins.
Kutsch is hopeful that some of the restrictions can be loosened in the coming weeks. Since the pandemic began, the dining room has been closed and residents have eaten meals in their rooms. There is a hope that in the next couple of weeks the dining room can be reopened and residents can share meals together in limited numbers while continuing to follow the rules on social distancing.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!