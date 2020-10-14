The E: Diversity, Equity, Inclusion: Majestic Theatre takes on new roles

Rose Taylor remembers the first time she saw an actor in a community theater production in a wheelchair.
It was at least a decade ago, and she doesn’t know the actor’s name or even what show it was. But she remembers her reaction.
“It was like, what? A chair’s onstage?” the Albany woman said. “That’s really cool! I’ve only seen people walking.”
And her next thought was, “Well, maybe that might be fun to do.”
Taylor, 28, has spina bifida and scoliosis and uses a wheelchair as her main form of locomotion. The actor in that play gave her the confidence to start auditioning at mid-valley venues.
Today, she has multiple acting credits to her name and is a longtime production assistant, as well as volunteering in many other roles.
Her point: On-stage representation not only shows the world real people, it shows real people the world.
Through the new Majestic Theatre Diversity Council, Taylor is one of the volunteers working with the Corvallis performance center to help that venue extend its outreach to as many real people as possible.
By the 2023-24 season, the goal is to have at least 50 percent of the 70-some shows at the venue in an average year be led by people from historically marginalized communities. This will include performers from a variety of ethnicities, abilities, gender identifications, religious identities and other backgrounds.
The idea is to actively pursue a more just society, “in the stories we tell each other and the stories we put on in the community,” said Abby Mulcahy, director of the Corvallis Multicultural Literacy Center and a member of The Majestic Theatre Diversity Council. “And the reason this matters is that it all ultimately tells us who we value as people and what we think about each other, and what is important to us about one another."
The Majestic formed its diversity council a little more than a year ago to work on proactively supporting diversity, equity, inclusion and justice both on and off the stage. The group released its first report on Sept. 25, which can be seen on the website, www.majestic.org.
Brandi Douglas of the Oregon State University Office of Institutional Diversity, who chairs the council, said she sees the effort as a three-part mission: to create space for conversations about diversity, equity and inclusion; to be a community partner to marginalized communities in Corvallis and to provide education to the staff and volunteers at the theatre.
Jimbo Ivy, theatre supervisor, said the partnership effort involves connecting The Majestic’s programming and space availability to as many communities as possible.
The idea, Ivy said, is to work with the communities to see what their needs are: “Reaching out to those communities and saying, ‘We’re here, we’re for you, we’re a public venue, how can we provide ways to interact?’”
The council also recommended emphasizing training for all staff and volunteers that’s focused on diversity, equity and inclusion. When choosing a particular play or other performance, the emphasis will be on whether the benefit of the artistic presentation outweighs any potential harm to an audience member from a historically marginalized community.
Douglas said she sees that effort as the biggest and most practical change.
“Specifically, we will be having workshops on topics such as cultural appropriation, empathy and perspective taking, and navigating bias,” she said via email. “It’s important because anyone who espouses to be a part of an arts community that is equitable should want to be doing the work to make that vision come to fruition.”
Programming and procedures will change, too, said Rachel Kohler, a member of the council.
One goal is to choose more varied stories about characters and issues, but another is to revamp the way traditional works are done, Kohler said. For instance, except for, say, “Othello,” there’s no reason why Shakespeare’s characters can’t be multigender, multiethnic or multi-abled.
To that end, directors writing audition information are being asked to be very clear when identities matter — and when they don’t.
“For every single character, here are the qualities,” Kohler said. “So that would be things like, ‘An actor of any race, any gender, any ability could play that role,’ or indicating, ‘Any race, any gender, but requires stage combat,’ or, ‘This character can only be played by a Black actor, or, ‘This character can only be played by a queer actor.’ So that people can see themselves.”
Sure, Kohler said, the thing about “acting” is you’re already being someone you’re not. But that doesn’t take into account the need to tell authentic stories using authentic voices.
“Straight white actors have been playing these roles for thousands of years, and it’s not fair,” she said. “It’s such a simple thing to say, ‘No, this character is a transgender woman and needs to be played by a transgender woman.’ Even though theoretically, this role could be played by a cisgender man — why?”
Ivy said the effort to create a more authentic, safe space for the telling of the human story really began about five years ago, shortly after the City of Corvallis took over the venue.
“We started having callouts and feedback from members of historically marginalized community members in our audience,” he recalled.
One summer, for instance, organizers decided on a Disney Junior production of “Peter Pan” for its children’s summer theater camp. They had the rights and the promotional material and were organizing auditions when feedback started coming in.
“We got a bunch of emails from different folks from different communities saying, ‘You know, this story has some really bad stuff in it,’” Ivy said. “It’s got some really negative depictions of indigenous culture, and the racism inherent in British storytelling at that time. So we scrapped the show and went with something else.”
That wasn’t the last incident, however, Ivy said. Residents also pointed out issues with awarding parts meant for people of color or people from different ethnicities to white actors.
“They’d come see the show and say, ‘But a white guy played that. Surely there are people who can play that role authentically. It’s harmful for you to do that, to whitewash a character,’” Ivy said.
The diversity council’s work has only just begun, Ivy said, but Douglas said she believes it’s already had success.
“Our directors have been great at expanding their imagination when it comes to casting and scripts,” she said. “We have created a procedure that allows for that pause and reflection. I believe this will continue to be successful when we see members of the communities we are reaching out to see the Majestic Theatre as a place where they can share their stories, explore their imagination and feel a true sense of belonging.”
Ideally, Abby said, media should look like a cross section of reality. But what usually ends up happening is viewers see white men — usually able-bodied, usually straight — and that doesn’t represent the way the world actually looks.
“There are a million ways to tell stories, and if we’re only telling the same stories over and over and over again, we have this real risk of limiting ourselves to the only style of narrative.”
And, as Taylor noted, you miss a chance to let the people watching and listening to those stories know they are welcome to come be a part of the telling.
"When I get onstage in my wheelchair, mentally I'm not in my chair. There is no wheelchair,” she said. “I don't feel sick, I'm just not me. And I like that, for two hours, whatever, two and a half hours, I’m not in my body. And I'm doing things that sometimes I would never do, like arguing with somebody, yelling at somebody."
“I hope more people with disabilities come and try it because it takes you out of all of the hurtful situations, from my experience,” she added. “You don't remember what doctor appointment you had. What medication you're taking. I'm (busy being) the Blowfish in ‘The Little Mermaid.’”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!