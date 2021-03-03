The city of Lebanon has begun a new effort to address homelessness

The city of Lebanon’s efforts to address its homeless issues were given new urgency with the death of a man at an encampment.

Ronald Andrew Mowdy, 27, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Clayton Keith Reed III on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

During its session on Jan. 13, the Lebanon city council heard a presentation from Associate City Attorney Jeff Clayson on its current illegal camping laws and on the possibility of increased state funding to help communities create new shelters and public hygiene centers.

Following that session, a delegation from the city traveled to Medford to take a first-hand look at the Rogue Retreat, a multi-pronged approach to providing assistance with housing, health care and employment.

“It’s just such a difficult topic for everybody. Every city in Oregon is going through this right now,” said Lebanon Mayor Paul Aziz.

Aziz said there is a lot that can be learned from Medford’s program. For him, one of the primary lessons is the importance of having paid staff members in place. This creates more focus and accountability than relying solely on volunteers, Aziz said.

He was also impressed by that program’s goal of helping people make tangible steps forward.