Tennessee Thunder Railroad offers safe fun for families

The COVID-19 pandemic has not slowed down the Tennessee Thunder Railroad this fall.

Under new owners Matt and Ashley LeFever, who acquired the property and business in October 2019, the one-quarter scale train is continuing to entertain children and families. The custom built train can carry up to 24 guests at a time on the .4-mile loop around the grounds off Kgal Drive north of Lebanon.

Matt LeFever said it’s really hard to tell if attendance has been impacted by COVID-19, but he and his wife remain very happy with their decision to purchase the local attraction.

“We can’t really judge it just due to the year. When we purchased it, we weren’t planning on a global pandemic. But as far as we know, it’s done really well,” he said, adding that they are working to follow all safety guidelines that are in place, including wearing masks and maintaining social distance. “We shut down our train station so nobody can go inside. We kept everything outside and kept everything in pods.”

Guests to the four-acre property can spread out to different parts of the grounds such as the pumpkin patch and the children’s play area, in addition to taking a ride around the loop. There are also spots set up specifically for taking photos.

The Tennessee Thunder Railroad has been in operation for about 17 years. The LeFevers moved to Albany in 2013 and Ashley LeFever first visited a few years later on a parent-child outing with their son, Reeve, now 6.

“Our son loves trains, that’s what brought us out here as visitors. We lived in Albany and we joked ‘If it ever comes up for sale, let’s do it.’ Not thinking it was going to happen this quick,” she said. “The previous owners put it up for sale last summer and we were the crazy ones who said that we wanted to buy the house and keep the business going.”