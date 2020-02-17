Teams gather for Lebanon's Battle of the Books

The middle school competition at the Lebanon Battle of the Books 2020 was decided by a single question.
The Masterminds of Lacomb edged the Biblio Addicts of Hamilton Creek by the narrowest of margins in the championship round on Thursday at the River Center.
Both teams had prepared well for the event, with participants reading as many of the 16 books chosen for this event as they could.
Alex Walnum, a member of the Masterminds, read 14 of the 16 books, a feat which he likely would not have accomplished if he was not preparing for this event.
“I probably have read more,” Walnum said, adding that the competition widens his reading from his usual favorites. He said his favorite book this year was “The Novice” by Taran Matharu.
“It was a lot like the ‘Lord of the Rings’ franchise,” Walnum said.
Teammate Rowan Jones disagreed with his choice. He thought “The Port Chicago 50” by Steve Sheinkin was the best book on this year’s middle school list.
This novel tells a story of segregation.
“I really liked it a lot. I would likely have not read that book if it wasn’t on the list,” Jones said.
Kavi Coronel of the Masterminds had a different favorite, choosing “The Only Road” by Alexandra Diaz. It tells the story of two children who undertake a journey in hopes of finding a better life.
Lane Surplus, also a member of the Masterminds, chose “Ms. Bixby’s Last Day” by John David Anderson as his favorite. It is the tale of three students who skip school to visit a teacher who has cancer.
Their opponents in the championship round also did their homework.
Gunner Harris of the Biblio Addicts read 14 of the books, with “The Blackthorn Key” by Kevin Sands standing as his favorite due to its realism.
Teammate Alexis Gazeley read 13 of the books and said most of them weren’t really her style. Her favorite was “The Girl Who Drank the Moon” by Kelly Barnhill.
“I found a lot of them depressing, a little bit,” Gazeley said, adding that science fiction is her favorite genre.
Shalie Lewis of the Biblio Addicts read nine or 10 of the books on the list and said “Falling Over Sideways” by Jordan Sonnenblick was her favorite among the books in the competition. It tells the story of a family’s struggle after the father suffers a stroke.
The Series of Significant Readers from Seven Oak and The Librarians from Lacomb also advanced to the semifinals.
In the elementary school competition, Riverview’s The Dementors defeated the Page Turners of Green Acres in the final. The Renegades of Riverview and the Chicken Warriors of Green Acres were the other semifinalists.
Event coordinator Marla Gessford said 29 teams participated in this year’s competition. She has been involved with the Oregon Battle of the Books (OBOB) for about a decade and this was her sixth year leading this event.
Gessford appreciates the students’ enthusiasm and enjoys seeing how they progress in their reading ability over the years.
“This year it’s been really great. We’ve had a lot of kids who struggled at reading in the early years and now they’re winning. And that’s really, because I’ve done it for so many years and have been in schools so many years, it’s so fun to see that,” Gessford said.
She is stepping down from her position as Lebanon’s OBOB coordinator but is hopeful her successor can continue to help the competition grow.
“I believe it’s part of our whole literacy program. It’s an important part that allows kids that are avid readers to do extra reading,” Gessford said.
She encourages all students to read the books, even if they are not part of their school’s Battle of the Books team.
“Those are great books, chosen for a reason,” Gessford said.
This event is just the beginning of the OBOB schedule. One team from each Lebanon school will also be allowed to attend the upcoming regional competitions.
The elementary regional will be held in Woodburn on Feb. 29. The middle school and high school competitions will be hosted by Philomath on that same day.
The Oregon Battle of the Books is sponsored by the Oregon Association of School Libraries, which also selects the books for each level of the competition. For more information, including the book lists, visit https://www.oregonbattleofthebooks.org/.