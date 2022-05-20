Sunshine - Bonded with Roscoe

A curfew banning unaccompanied minors has been implemented to combat violence after a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near “The Bean” sculpture in downtown Chicago’s Millennium Park, which is among the city’s most popular tourist attractions. Police say the teen was shot in the chest at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday near the giant, mirrored structure. They didn’t immediately release the name of the teen, who was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officials announced Sunday that Thursdays through Sundays minors are not allowed in the park after 6 p.m. without an adult. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a news release that new measures will be taken “to help prevent events like this from happening,” and that details will be provided later.