Summer Bands & Brews

In 2018, local band Jobe Woosley & Co. played about 45 shows. The next year, the band played 56 concerts and even bigger plans were made for 2020.

“The ball was rolling in 2019. It was rolling fast. For 2020, we had lined out a two-week long tour that was going to go through five states,” Woosley said in an interview Saturday before a show at Lebanon’s Strawberry Plaza.

Those plans were wiped out by the pandemic. Woosley’s band played its last public concert in August 2020 at Marks Ridge Winery in Sweet Home.

At first, it was not easy for Woosley to accept, but looking back, he now sees it was a blessing.

“I’ve got a different outlook on it now, healthier. I was really pushing myself pretty hard. During all of our shows … I was still working 65 plus hours a week,” Woosley said.

The pandemic gave him the opportunity to look at his life and rearrange his work life, priorities and obligations.

“There were a lot of changes in 2020, for the better. I’m not going to grind myself to the ground like that,” Woosley said. “It was a really good re-set. As much as I am excited to get out and play shows - there’s nothing funner - I’ve got to have a balance. I’ll be able to perform better.”