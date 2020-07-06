Summer Bands & Brews kicks off downtown

Summer is finally kicking off at Strawberry Plaza in downtown Lebanon.

The Lebanon Downtown Association presented its first concert of the season in the annual Summer Bands & Brews series on Saturday night. Ronni Kay and the O-Kay Band entertained an intentionally small crowd on a lovely Independence Day evening in the plaza.

Main Street Manager Cassie Cruze said the LDA is trying to walk a fine line between promoting events and business downtown while also following required social distancing guidelines. At this time, they are allowing about 64 people to attend each of the weekly shows.

“For the rest of the season, it’s still a free concert, but people have to pre-register for their space,” Cruze said.

Many of those in attendance wore face masks for the outdoor performance.

Tim Greiner drove from his home in Monmouth for the show. He is a Lebanon native and likes to attend concerts in the community.

“Usually Ralston Park has a few, but I’m not sure what they’re doing this year,” Greiner said.

Dominique Paredes and Maria Bazhlekova and their daughter Ellie, 2, were in Lebanon for the Star Spangled Celebration and found out about the show by accident. When they first tried to register they were told the show was sold out, but a few minutes later a cancellation opened up a space.

“We wanted to get away somewhere close enough for her and ... we didn’t want anything too crowded,” Paredes said. “We’ve been socially distancing and it just seemed nice to come somewhere smaller that would have some kind of celebration. We stumbled upon this, luckily.”