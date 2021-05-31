Strawberry Festival Court 2021: Emily Squires

Part of being a parent is providing the tools your children need to pursue their interests. This might be a pair of soccer cleats or a musical instrument, whatever is the passion of the moment.
When Emily Squires was in elementary school, her request was bigger. Much bigger. She needed a barn.
Squires grew up with her family in Lacomb and in fourth grade got started in the Greenback 4-H Club. The first two years she was in the club she raised sheep, which were kept at an aunt’s property because the Squires did not have barns or holding pens of their own.
“It was something I really liked and enjoyed so my parents took the time and built a barn,” Squires said.
She continued showing pigs and sheep until she got to high school. During her sophomore year, she started showing steer as well. That required even more time and effort.
“You get your steer in August and raise it until the following July. Sheep and pigs you get in March, raise until July,” Squires said. “It’s a little more of a commitment and I like it a lot.”
Now a senior at Lebanon High School, Squires is currently preparing Bentley for showing at this summer’s Linn County Fair. Bentley is a black angus mix and currently weighs about 1,300 pounds.
Fortunately for Squires, she can share some of the daily responsibilities with her younger sister, Sara Jane, who is a sophomore at LHS.
“My sister and I both have animals, so I do evenings and she does mornings,” Squires said. “I don’t have to get up early as often.”
Squires is preparing for the fair at the same time she is fulfilling her responsibilities as a member of the Lebanon Strawberry Festival court. Because of COVID-19, the court’s schedule has been much more limited than in past years, but the princesses have taken part in a number of in-person and online events.
“We didn’t get to go to any of the schools, which is something I looked forward to, but we did get to go to the Boys & Girls Club and play with the kids there. All the kids seemed to enjoy that a lot,” Squires said.
She is very comfortable working with children. She is the oldest of three siblings and also has experience as a babysitter and nanny. That experience played a key role in her career plans.
“I’ve always known I wanted to do something with kids,” said Squires, who plans to dual-enroll this fall at Linn-Benton Community College and Oregon State University with a major in elementary education.
She will work this summer as a field driver for Boshart Trucking, most likely driving a rake tractor. Squires worked for the company last summer, putting in more than 50 hours a week during peak season.
Squires enjoys traveling and has one exciting trip planned this summer.