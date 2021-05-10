Strawberry Festival called off

Jill Ingalls of Ingalls & Associates, an event production company, said that while some smaller events have been held in Oregon, nothing on the scale of the Lebanon Strawberry Festival has taken place in the state since the social distancing restrictions went into effect.

“The Strawberry Festival is probably one of the earlier ones that decided to make a try,” Ingalls said.

Ingalls & Associates is currently in the decision-making stage on whether to move forward with an event it is planning in early July. Ingalls said she understands first-hand how challenging this process can be.

As an example, she said that both of the janitorial firms which ordinarily staff that event have declined offers to service this year’s festival. Vendors are becoming harder to find, Ingalls said, because some have gone out of business and others have gone out of state in order to secure contracts in places which have opened up earlier.

“Normally, events are planning 12 months out. We’re all faced with the COVID restrictions are going to change in two weeks. How can I possibly plan sufficiently?” Ingalls said.