Stauder announces she will not complete council term

Stauder said she was apprehensive when she began on the Lebanon council because she had no previous experience of this kind. She thanked the mayor and her fellow councilors, as well as the city staff, for making her feel welcome throughout her term.

“It has been absolutely amazing. I feel very honored that the citizens trusted me and voted me in. I have really enjoyed working with the council. It’s a great group of people. We may not always agree on everything, but I believe we are all very respectful and listen to each other and make a decision at the end of that. It just feels very cohesive. It was a very, very positive experience for me,” Stauder said.

Stauder, who is retired from the Corvallis Police Department, said she will continue to work part-time at the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training in Salem. Stauder believes her experience in public safety was one of her strengths as a councilor.

“I really believe that my perspective as a police officer allowed me to see things a little differently,” Stauder said.