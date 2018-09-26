The Lebanon boys soccer team defeated Jefferson 4-0 on Thursday, Sept. 20.
This was more than just a nonleague win for the Warriors. It was their first victory since the 2015 season.
The win was sweet for second-year coach Logan Sanchez and his upperclassmen who have fought through the difficult stretch.
“Last year, we were so close to winning a couple of times,” Sanchez said.
The Warriors took the lead in the 11th minute when freshman Caleb Christner controlled the ball on a deep run and then made a cross to teammate Edgar Ibarra who knocked it home.
Lebanon carried that lead into the second half when Christner struck again. In the 45th minute, Christner gained possession on the left side and got clear of a defender to put a long shot past the Jefferson keeper.
The Warriors maintained their 2-0 lead until the 33rd minute of the half when senior Jose Espinoza made a strong push up the middle and found the net on a strong shot in traffic.
Lebanon’s final goal came off a corner kick. Sophomore Uriel Ibarra put the ball in front of the goal where it bounced around before finding the foot of Edgar Ibarra for the junior’s second goal of the match.
Overall, the Warriors dominated possession and keeper Charlie Varela handled the Lions’ few shots on goal to keep a clean slate.
Sanchez says the team is moving in the right direction.
“Over the past couple weeks, we’ve been doing some team building activities. We’re seeing a lot more connection and a big shift in their attitudes,” Sanchez said.
As a freshman, Christner didn’t feel the winless streak in the same way as his teammates, but he is glad to have it over.
“It feels good to get our first win,” Christner said. “At the beginning of the season you could tell some of the guys expected to lose again.”
The win provides the team with some positive feedback as the nonleague schedule concludes and Mid-Willamette Conference play begins.
“We’re trying to change the culture. I’ve seen a lot of improvement over the last year. We’re trying to develop a winning attitude,” Sanchez said.
Earlier in the week, the Warriors lost a tough contest to Crook County, 3-2. Christner had a goal and an assist in the match, with Edgar Ibarra scoring the second goal.
The Warriors were scheduled to play at North Salem (2-3) on Tuesday, Sept. 25 and then host West Albany (4-2) on Thursday, Sept. 27.
Sanchez said North Salem is expected to be among the top teams in the league. Vikings head coach Salvador Maciel is a close friend of his and Sanchez knows the team is capable of playing physical, aggressive soccer.
“It’s going to be a tough matchup,” Sanchez said.
