There were 235 official entries in the 33rd annual Lebanon Strawberry Festival 5K run/walk which was held on Main Street prior to the Grand Parade on Saturday morning.
Lebanon High School junior Alex Solberg won the men's 5K in 16 minutes, 59.05 seconds. Bridget Dahlberg, a first-year student at the College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest, won the women's 5K in 18:19.07.
Zander Campbell, 12, won the boys 13-under race in a highly competitive time of 18:04.53. Heather Savedra, 10, won the girls 13-under event in 25:00.36.
Solberg, a junior at Lebanon High School, was still in good shape after the conclusion of the track and field showing and that showed in his time. He was hoping to finish under 17 minutes and accomplished that by a fraction of a second.
"We run the 5K in cross country and I wanted to get a grasp of where I was fitness-wise. I thought it'd be something fun to keep my focused," Solberg said of the race. "I felt good. I felt at the end I might have had a little more left. But it was hot, you could definitely feel the heat out there."
He plans to train with friends this summer and wants to mix in lots of different courses to keep from the training fresh and interesting.
"I'm looking at a lot of trails to run this summer," Solberg said.
Dahlberg is a native of Boston, Mass. and earned her undergraduate degree at Boston College before electing to attend medical school in Lebanon.
Despite her busy school schedule, she still runs four or five times a week, putting in about 20 miles a week.
"It's good to get outside, get out of studying, clear my head," Dahlberg said.
This is her first time experiencing the Lebanon Strawberry Festival and she enjoyed taking part in the race.
"It was awesome, it was really fun, it's so small-town, I loved it," Dahlberg said.
Prior to the 5K there was a one-mile run/walk. Gunner Harris won the boys 12-under one mile event in 6:48.79 seconds. Ruby Vandenbos won the girls 12-under race in 6:59.83.
The race was put on by volunteers from the Lebanon High School and the East Linn Christian Academy track and field programs, including longtime Lebanon coach Brad Bauer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.