First-year coach Ronita Slayden is rebuilding the foundations of the East Linn Christian Academy volleyball program.
The Eagles went 1-18 in 2017 and were winless in league.
For Slayden, the first task is helping her players gain confidence in their ability to compete.
"Coming off a tough year last year, we're working on mental toughness," Slayden said. "That's the important factor."
The Eagles hosted Monroe on Thursday, Sept. 13 in a Central Valley Conference contest. The Dragons earned the victory in straight sets 25-23, 25-14, 25-11.
The Eagles got off to an outstanding start, taking a 10-3 lead in the opening set. But Dallas whittled away at the lead and evened the match at 20-20.
The Eagles pushed back and took a 23-21 advantage before Monroe won the final four points to close out the set.
Monroe took a 12-3 lead in the second set, and after some back-and-forth play led 17-8. The Eagles made a stand at that point, winning five of the next seven points, but Monroe was able to finish off the set.
In the third set, the Eagles jumped out to the early lead, going up 4-1. Monroe dominated play the rest of the way, finishing the match with a 13-3 run.
Emma Bowler, Hana Slayden and Kylie Eastman each had two kills for the Eagles. Eastman also led the team with nine blocks. Slayden and Katie Strawn each had four blocks. Eastman also had a team-high four aces.
"I'm encouraged by the intensity they played with. They went all-out tonight," said Ronita Slayden.
The Eagles were hampered by the absence of three starters. Sophomore Kaitlyn Gaskey is out with a wrist injury, junior Sarah Morton has an injured ankle, and senior Elexis Bradley is unavilable due to a thumb injury.
Sophomore Strawn, who usually swings between varsity and JV, played a strong varsity match against the Dragons. Junior Roni Train also filled in on varsity.
Slayden was proud of the way they competed in this environment.
"The girls stepped up. They stepped on the court confident and filled that hole," Slayden said.
Senior Emma Roth said she can feel a difference between last season and this year.
"From last year, it's a night and day difference," Roth said. "The score at the end of the game might not depict what's going on. Every game, we learn something new, do a little better."
Junior Hana Slayden thinks the team has the talent to be competitive in its league.
"I think it's a lot of mental stuff. A lot of it is mindset," she said.
Over the weekend, the Eagles hosted their own invitational tournament. East Linn Christian dropped single sets to Colton and Western Christian in round robin play. The Eagles then defeated Triangle Lake in straight sets (25-20, 25-19) before falling to North Clackamas Christian in straight sets (25-15, 25-18).
East Linn Christian plays Tuesday, Sept. 18 at Oakland, and on Thursday, Sept. 20 at Lowell in a pair of league contests.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.