Morgan Hopkins waited patiently for her next personal best in the shot put that seemed like a long time coming.
But Wednesday, April 24, was finally the day, and the Lebanon senior could focus on even bigger tosses.
Hopkins’ last big throw in competition came in 2017, when she bested her previous PR by more than three feet to win the 5A state title at 38-8½.
She threw almost an inch better — 38-9¼ — on her last throw of the competition Wednesday in a four-team home meet, and she fouled on an earlier throw that might have been even better had she not stepped out of the ring on her release.
“I’ve been working really hard in practice on small little details throughout the whole thing,” Hopkins said. “Making sure I get my feet set. I’ve been drilling on it and I think today it just came together.”
She called 2018 her “work-in-progress year,” with her best toss at 36-10½, a mark that won the Mid-Willamette Conference district meet. She went on to take eighth at state.
Hopkins says she learned from that and that it helped her overall. She tries not to get her hopes up because anything can happen in competition.
“But I definitely have a little bit higher expectation of myself” after Wednesday, she said. “I know I can do better, so I’m going to push really hard to do that.”'
Lebanon senior Isabella Ayala won the 3,000 meters in a time of 11 minutes, 14.57 seconds.
West Albany senior Tiffany Forrest came into this season wondering if her school’s drop to the 5A classification from 6A wouldn’t push her to her potential this spring.
An ankle injury earlier in the season slowed her down but solid marks recently in the jumps have raised her spirits.
Forrest went 36-1½ in the triple jump and 16-0 in the long jump last week, both bests this spring. Her triple jump mark was second in 5A entering Wednesday.
“Getting that 36 and getting back in the 16s these last couple meets has made me reinforce my confidence in myself a lot,” she said.
Forrest qualified for the 6A state meet in both jumps last year and in the triple in 2017. She took fourth in the triple in 2018.
Boys
Lebanon's Alex Solberg won the 1,500 with a time of 4:21.5. He was the only Warrior boy to post an individual win at the competitive league meet.
Lebanon senior Raymond Knuth is close to returning after dealing with a hamstring issue the past few weeks.
The 11.28 100 time he ran in the first meet of the season was just off his 11.19 PR from last season. That leaves him hopeful he can pick up where he left off when he returns, possibly next week.
“Definitely getting better. I’ve been doing a lot of physical therapy and stretching,” Knuth said.
On Wednesday, May 1, the Warriors will travel to Independence to compete in a league meet hosted by Central High School.
Lebanon will host the annual Rob Allen Invitational on Friday. Eight teams are scheduled to compete in that meet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.