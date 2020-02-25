Prep swimming: Beck, Charley place at state meet
0 comments

Prep swimming: Beck, Charley place at state meet

  • Updated
  • 0

Two Lebanon seniors came away with medals on Saturday at the OSAA state championships.

The meet was held at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.

Elizabeth Beck placed third in the 500 freestyle (5 minutes, 24.32 seconds) and fourth in the 200 freestyle (2:01.19).

Drew Charley finished third in the 100 backstroke (56.33). Charley also competed in the 100 butterfly. He posted the eighth-best time in the preliminaries, finishing in 55.26, but did not advance to the six-swimmer finals.

Two Lebanon girls relay teams competed at state. The Warriors placed ninth in the preliminaries of the 200 freestyle relay with Beck, Ellie McMasters, McKenzie Crenshaw and Devony Beckett posting a time of 1:49.74. 

Lebanon narrowly missed qualifying for the finals in the 400 freestyle relay. Beck, McMasters, Emma Squires and Devony Beckett finished in seventh place in the preliminaries with a time of 4:02.72.

The Warriors had one boys relay team qualify for the state meet. The squad of Daniel Pearson, Caleb Christner, Nathan Gaston and Charley placed 12th in the preliminaries with a time of 3:41.88.

Crescent Valley won the girls team competition and Churchill took first in the boys team points race.

Gallery: 5A State Swim Meet

1 of 51


0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Patrick Baldwin Jr., the nation's No. 3 basketball recruit in the junior class, faces a difficult decision — play for Coach K, his father or his beloved Northwestern?
College

Patrick Baldwin Jr., the nation's No. 3 basketball recruit in the junior class, faces a difficult decision — play for Coach K, his father or his beloved Northwestern?

  • Updated

EVANSTON, Ill. - After playing all 44 minutes of a draining triple-overtime thriller, Patrick Baldwin Jr. had one thing left to do: bare his soul. Baldwin had scored a game-high 25 points for Sussex (Wis.) Hamilton despite Evanston spotlighting him with its box-and-one defense. He made key shots, missed key shots, grabbed 17 rebounds, drew two offensive fouls for extending his left arm, blew a ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News