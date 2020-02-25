Prep swimming: Beck, Charley place at state meet

Lebanon High School senior Elizabeth Beck won two medals on Saturday at the OSAA state meet. She placed third in the 500 freestyle and fourth in the 200 freestyle.
Lebanon senior Drew Charley placed third in the 100 backstroke on Saturday at the OSAA State Championships.
Elizabeth Beck competes in the 500 freestyle final on Saturday at the OSAA state championships.
Two Lebanon seniors came away with medals on Saturday at the OSAA state championships.
The meet was held at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.
Elizabeth Beck placed third in the 500 freestyle (5 minutes, 24.32 seconds) and fourth in the 200 freestyle (2:01.19).
Drew Charley finished third in the 100 backstroke (56.33). Charley also competed in the 100 butterfly. He posted the eighth-best time in the preliminaries, finishing in 55.26, but did not advance to the six-swimmer finals.
Two Lebanon girls relay teams competed at state. The Warriors placed ninth in the preliminaries of the 200 freestyle relay with Beck, Ellie McMasters, McKenzie Crenshaw and Devony Beckett posting a time of 1:49.74.
Lebanon narrowly missed qualifying for the finals in the 400 freestyle relay. Beck, McMasters, Emma Squires and Devony Beckett finished in seventh place in the preliminaries with a time of 4:02.72.
The Warriors had one boys relay team qualify for the state meet. The squad of Daniel Pearson, Caleb Christner, Nathan Gaston and Charley placed 12th in the preliminaries with a time of 3:41.88.
Crescent Valley won the girls team competition and Churchill took first in the boys team points race.
West Albany's Dylan Hayes accepts his first-place medal in the boys 500-yard freestyle during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
West Albany's Taylor Kelley finished fourth in the 100-yard freestyle.
A Crescent Valley swimmer competes in the boys 400-yard freestyle relay during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
A West Albany swimmer competes in the boys 200-yard freestyle relay during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
A West Albany swimmer competes in the girls 200-yard freestyle relay during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Crescent Valley's Hunter Watkins competes in the 100-yard butterfly during the OSAA Class 5A meet on Saturday.
West Albany's Luke Milburn competes in the 100-yard freestyle during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
A Crescent Valley swimmer competes in the girls 200-yard freestyle relay during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
West Albany boys swimmers are shown with their second-place plaque at the OSAA Class 5A state championships in Beaverton on Saturday.
Elizabeth Beck competes in the 500 freestyle final on Saturday at the OSAA state championships.

A West Albany swimmer competes in the girls 400-yard freestyle relay during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Crescent Valley's Brayden Smith competes in the 100-yard breaststroke during the OSAA Class 5A state meet in Beaverton.
West Albany's Allie Bates competes in the 500-yard freestyle during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
A West Albany swimmer competes in the boys 400-yard freestyle relay during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Crescent Valley's Vivi Criscione competes in the 500-yard freestyle during the OSAA Class 5A meet in Beaverton.
Crescent Valley's Paula Lomonaco competes in the 100-yard freestyle during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Crescent Valley's Lauren Cordier competes in the 500-yard freestyle during the OSAA Class 5A meet in Beaverton.
Crescent Valley's Andrew Hanson competes in the 500-yard freestyle during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
West Albany's Luke Milburn holds up his medal after placing in the boys 100-yard freestyle at the OSAA 5A meet in Beaverton on Saturday.
A Crescent Valley swimmer competes in the boys 400-yard freestyle relay during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
South Albany's Nathaniel Young competes in the boys 100-yard breaststroke during the OSAA Class 5A meet in Beaverton.
Crescent Valley's Francesca Criscione competes in the 100-yard butterfly during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
West Albany's Dylan Hayes accepts his first-place medal in the boys 500-yard freestyle during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Crescent Valley's Vivi Criscione competes in the girls 100-yard breaststroke during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
A Crescent Valley swimmer competes in the girls 400-yard freestyle relay during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Crescent Valley's Lauren Cordier competes in the 200-yard individual medley during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
A Crescent Valley swimmmer competes in the 200-yard medley relay during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
West Albany's Taylor Kelley competes in the 50-yard freestyle during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Crescent Valley's Andrew Hanson competes in the 200-yard freestyle during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
A Crescent Valley swimmer competes in the 200-yard medley relay during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
A West Albany swimmer competes in the 200-yard medley relay during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
West Albany's Colby Huddleston competes in the 200-yard individual medley during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.

West Albany's Luke Milburn competes in the 50-yard freestyle during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
West Albany's Dylan Hayes win the 500-yard freestyle in thrilling fashion on Saturday at the OSAA 5A state meet. The Bulldogs finished second as a team for the second straight seaosn.
The Crescent Valley boys accept their third-place trophy at the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
West Albany's Dylan Hayes accepts his first-place medal in the boys 500-yard freestyle during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
A Crescent Valley swimmer competes in the boys 400-yard freestyle relay during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
A West Albany swimmer competes in the boys 200-yard freestyle relay during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
A West Albany swimmer competes in the girls 200-yard freestyle relay during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Crescent Valley's Hunter Watkins competes in the 100-yard butterfly during the OSAA Class 5A meet on Saturday.
West Albany's Luke Milburn competes in the 100-yard freestyle during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
A Crescent Valley swimmer competes in the girls 200-yard freestyle relay during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
West Albany boys swimmers are shown with their second-place plaque at the OSAA Class 5A state championships in Beaverton on Saturday.


A West Albany swimmer competes in the girls 400-yard freestyle relay during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Crescent Valley's Brayden Smith competes in the 100-yard breaststroke during the OSAA Class 5A state meet in Beaverton.
West Albany's Allie Bates competes in the 500-yard freestyle during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
A West Albany swimmer competes in the boys 400-yard freestyle relay during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Crescent Valley's Vivi Criscione competes in the 500-yard freestyle during the OSAA Class 5A meet in Beaverton.
Crescent Valley's Paula Lomonaco competes in the 100-yard freestyle during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Crescent Valley's Lauren Cordier competes in the 500-yard freestyle during the OSAA Class 5A meet in Beaverton.
Crescent Valley's Andrew Hanson competes in the 500-yard freestyle during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
West Albany's Luke Milburn holds up his medal after placing in the boys 100-yard freestyle at the OSAA 5A meet in Beaverton on Saturday.
A Crescent Valley swimmer competes in the boys 400-yard freestyle relay during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
South Albany's Nathaniel Young competes in the boys 100-yard breaststroke during the OSAA Class 5A meet in Beaverton.
Crescent Valley's Francesca Criscione competes in the 100-yard butterfly during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
West Albany's Dylan Hayes accepts his first-place medal in the boys 500-yard freestyle during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Crescent Valley's Vivi Criscione competes in the girls 100-yard breaststroke during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
A Crescent Valley swimmer competes in the girls 400-yard freestyle relay during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Crescent Valley's Lauren Cordier competes in the 200-yard individual medley during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
A Crescent Valley swimmmer competes in the 200-yard medley relay during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
West Albany's Taylor Kelley competes in the 50-yard freestyle during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Crescent Valley's Andrew Hanson competes in the 200-yard freestyle during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
A Crescent Valley swimmer competes in the 200-yard medley relay during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
A West Albany swimmer competes in the 200-yard medley relay during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
West Albany's Colby Huddleston competes in the 200-yard individual medley during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.

West Albany's Luke Milburn competes in the 50-yard freestyle during the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
West Albany's Dylan Hayes win the 500-yard freestyle in thrilling fashion on Saturday at the OSAA 5A state meet. The Bulldogs finished second as a team for the second straight seaosn.
The Crescent Valley boys accept their third-place trophy at the OSAA 5A State Championship in Beaverton on Saturday, Feb. 22.
