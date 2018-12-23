The Lebanon Warriors wrestling team won a pair of Mid-Willamette Conference dual meets on Wednesday, Dec. 19 at North Salem High School.
The Warriors defeated the host Vikings, 48-29, and downed Silverton, 56-18.
Four Warriors won both of their matches on the night by fall: Wyatt Richardson (132 pound), Austin Dalton (145), Chase Miller (160) and Jacob Jimenez (195).
Lebanon will travel to compete in the Sierra Nevada Classic in Reno, Nevada on Dec. 27-28.
Lebanon 48, North Salem 29
106: Tanner Wallace (LEBA) over (NSAL) (For.); 113: Julio Ramirez (NSAL) over Colton Bowman (LEBA) (TF 16-1 3:32); 120: Daniel Labra (NSAL) over (LEBA) (For.); 126: Brayden Burton (LEBA) over Lupe Ortega (NSAL) (Fall 2:36); 132: Wyatt Richardson (LEBA) over Owen Reding (NSAL) (Fall 0:42); 138: Tucker Drummond (LEBA) over (NSAL) (For.); 145: Austin Dalton (LEBA) over Jacob Prater (NSAL) (Fall 2:25); 152: Bradley Pyatt (NSAL) over Cameron Garinger (LEBA) (Dec 7-2); 160: Chase Miller (LEBA) over Vance Lund (NSAL) (Fall 0:28); 170: Clint Pfeifer (NSAL) over Justin Bledsoe (LEBA) (Fall 3:06); 182: Joseph Blisseck (LEBA) over (NSAL) (For.); 195: Jacob Jimenez (LEBA) over Cevero Hernandez (NSAL) (Fall 0:35); 220: Antonio Garcia (NSAL) over Keith Brown (LEBA) (Dec 4-3); 285: Jacob Mertes (NSAL) over Rafael Ramos (LEBA) (Fall 0:41)
Lebanon 56, Silverton 18
106: Tanner Wallace (LEBA) over (SILV) (For.); 113: Jacob Moore (SILV) over Colton Bowman (LEBA) (Dec 7-6); 120: Madison Shockley (SILV) over (LEBA) (For.); 126: Brayden Burton (LEBA) over (SILV) (For.); 132: Wyatt Richardson (LEBA) over Weston Tournay (SILV) (Fall 1:11); 138: Robert Guenther (SILV) over Tucker Drummond (LEBA) (Dec 10-4); 145: Austin Dalton (LEBA) over Isac Whitehead (SILV) (Fall 3:28); 152: Cameron Garinger (LEBA) over (SILV) (For.); 160: Chase Miller (LEBA) over Gerrardo Cortes Cruz (SILV) (Fall 1:23); 170: Nathan Kuenzi (SILV) over Justin Bledsoe (LEBA) (Fall 1:31); 182: Joseph Blisseck (LEBA) over (SILV) (For.); 195: Jacob Jimenez (LEBA) over Josten Richardson (SILV) (Fall 3:50); 220: Keith Brown (LEBA) over Owen Magill (SILV) (MD 15-4); 285: Rafael Ramos (LEBA) over Uriel Cruz (SILV) (MD 9-1)
Girls basketball
Lebanon 57, Tualatin 48
The Warriors won a nonleague game on the road to improve to 5-1 (1-1 Mid-Willamette Conference. Lebanon will travel to Gillette, Wyoming, to play in a tournament which will held Dec. 27-29.
Boys basketball
Lebanon went 1-2 in non-league games last week. The Warriors fell, 71-31 at Parkrose on Thursday, Dec. 20.
On Friday, the Warriors defeated Phoenix, 60-55, in their first game at the Elmira tournament. Lebanon fell, 70-54 to 54, to the tournament hosts in their second game
Lebanon (3-5, 0-2 MWC) will resume conference play Jan. 4 at Silverton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.