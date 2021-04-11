Prep football: Warriors fall to Estacada, 28-26

Lebanon held an early lead but couldn't hold it in a non-conference football loss to visiting Estacada on Friday night.
The Rangers (5-1) rallied for a 28-26 victory in the season finale for both squads.
The Warriors (1-5) scored first on a 42-yard touchdown reception by Brayden Currey.
Lebanon then stretched its advantage on a 32-yard scoring run by Brayden Burton. Both of the Warriors' 2-point conversion attempts failed as the Warriors held a 12-0 lead.
Estacada struck back with scoring drive of its own capped by a short touchdown run.
Lebanon then capped the high-scoring opening quarter with another long touchdown pass. Cole Weber found Dane Sipos for a 35-yard touchdown pass and a successful 2-point conversion by Currey gave the Warriors a 20-8 lead.
That score held until halftime. After the break, the Rangers scored three unanswered touchdowns to take a 28-20 lead.
Lebanon answered with another touchdown pass from Weber to Sipos, this one for 36 yards. But the two-point conversion attempt to tie the game was unsuccessful.
For the game, Weber completed 16 of 23 passes for 227 yards with one interception and two touchdowns. Austin Roles led the rushing attack with 81 yards on five carries. Burton added 61 yards on eight carries.
Currey had seven catches for 120 yards and a touchdown. Sipos gained 92 yards on four receptions with two touchdowns. Sipos also had a team-high seven tackles.
The game capped an interesting week for the program. Lebanon was initially scheduled to play league rival Silverton in its final game. But a COVID-19 outbreak forced the Foxes to cancel.
The Warriors then lined up a game against Lakeridge only to see that game called off as well after that program reported a positive COVID-19 test. That led to the matchup with Estacada, which capped its season with five straight victories after an opening loss to Gladstone.