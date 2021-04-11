Prep football: Warriors fall to Estacada, 28-26

Lebanon held an early lead but couldn't hold it in a non-conference football loss to visiting Estacada on Friday night.

The Rangers (5-1) rallied for a 28-26 victory in the season finale for both squads.

The Warriors (1-5) scored first on a 42-yard touchdown reception by Brayden Currey.

Lebanon then stretched its advantage on a 32-yard scoring run by Brayden Burton. Both of the Warriors' 2-point conversion attempts failed as the Warriors held a 12-0 lead.

Estacada struck back with scoring drive of its own capped by a short touchdown run.

Lebanon then capped the high-scoring opening quarter with another long touchdown pass. Cole Weber found Dane Sipos for a 35-yard touchdown pass and a successful 2-point conversion by Currey gave the Warriors a 20-8 lead.

That score held until halftime. After the break, the Rangers scored three unanswered touchdowns to take a 28-20 lead.

Lebanon answered with another touchdown pass from Weber to Sipos, this one for 36 yards. But the two-point conversion attempt to tie the game was unsuccessful.