Lebanon High School built a 28-7 halftime lead Friday night in a Mid-Willamette Conference matchup at McKay.
But the Warriors' path to an easy league victory got tangled in the second half as the Royal Scots rallied to tie the game at 35-all at the end of regulation. McKay came out on top after extra time for a 42-41 victory.
This was the first victory of the season for McKay, which opened the year with a 40-7 loss to West Albany, a 14-0 loss to Central, and a 9-6 defeat at South Albany.
The Warriors got a strong game from junior quarterback Cole Weber who completed 13 of 21 passes for 236 yards and five touchdowns, with no interceptions.
Weber tossed two scoring passes to receivers Dane Sipos and Waylon Wolfe. Brayden Currey also had a touchdown catch.
Austin Roles carried the ball nine times for 50 yards and a touchdown. Weber gained 67 yards on 10 attempts.
The Warriors (2-2) will host West Albany on Friday. The Bulldogs are 4-0 in league with wins over McKay, Crescent Valley, Central and South Albany,
