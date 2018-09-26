Amy Workman knew there was someone right on her shoulder as she came down the homestretch on Wednesday, Sept. 19 at the Mid-Willamette Conference preview meet at Waterloo Park.
The Lebanon senior was correct. West Albany’s Sienna Higinbotham was just behind her with less than 50 yards to go.
But Workman gave it all she had as she pushed for the finish line and placed ninth in the race which included every team in the conference.
Workman finished in 21 minutes, 25.3 seconds and Higinbotham was 10th in 21:26.4.
Crescent Valley junior Sophie Fisher won the race with a time of 19:13.7.
“I was really tired, but I really wanted to finish before West Albany because they are one of our biggest competitors,” Workman said.
Workman was the top placer for the Warriors. Senior Isabella Ayala was just behind her in 12th place (21:56.0).
Times were a bit slower than usual because of an inadvertent error in laying out the course. This resulted in the final distance being about 200 meters extra for what should be a 5,000-meter race.
Workman’s goal for the season is to push her personal best time below the 20-minute mark. She set her PR of 20:44 last year at the OSAA 5A state championships.
“I really want to go under 20 minutes. I’ve had some injuries and I wasn’t able to do it, but I think I can,” Workman said.
Lebanon assistant coach Cameron Eberhart said it will be exciting to see what Workman can accomplish.
“It’s the first year she’s been fully healthy,” Eberhart said.
Senior Jadon Roth was the top finisher for the Lebanon boys, finishing 15th with a time of 18:08.2.
He started his final kick with about 200 yards to go and passed a couple of runners before the line.
“I just felt it. End-game kick. It just feels natural at that point,” Roth said.
His PR is 17:40 and his goal for the year is to get that time down below 17:20.
“I want to be better. I always want to be better,” Roth said.
Eberhart said Roth’s work in the offseason is being rewarded.
“He did a lot of running this summer. He’s breaking out of his own shell,” Eberhart said.
Junior Mathew Meckley placed 20th in 18:23.3.
“It was a good race. Second lap I died a little bit. I felt good for most of it,” Meckley said.
Eberhart said the team is off to a good start.
“They’re looking better than they looked last year,” Eberhart said. “We still have room for improvement.”
Workman said it was an advantage to run on the course that is the Warriors' home turf.
"We're really familiar with it. We practice here sometimes," Workman said.
The race was a preview of the district meet, which will be held on October 24 on the same course.
“Today’s important to all of us, we can see where everybody is at,” Eberhart said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.