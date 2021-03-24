Prep cross country: Owings sets PR at Waterloo Park

Lebanon sophomore Morgan Owings set a new personal best time on Wednesday, March 17, as the Warriors hosted Corvallis in a dual meet at Waterloo Park.
Owings finished the 5K race in 20 minutes, 14.21 seconds to place sixth overall. Teammate RJ Kennedy, a junior, finished second in 17:22.71.
"I'm pretty happy with my time," Owings said. "Usually when it's a good day, I feel pumped, I'm ready to go. Today, I wasn't really feeling it, I had to rush here from something else. Once I got going and I got far enough in, I was in the zone and that's all I was paying attention to."
Corvallis senior Aidan Arthur posted the best time of the day at 16:48. The course was dry and the skies were clear on an ideal day for running.
Lebanon freshman Porter Mhoon-Coatney finished 20:25.85, junior Phillip Noon in 22:12.65 and junior Carter Nelson in 22:21.
Despite placing second, Kennedy was not happy with his result, as he felt he ran a better race the week prior.
"This race was way off," Kennedy said.
Lebanon coach Cameron Eberhart said several runners posted season-best times at the dual meet, which was just the third race of the season for the squad.
"I was very happy with how they ran," Eberhart said.
The runners wear masks on the course and on Wednesday all the runners started at the same time, putting boys and girls, varsity and junior varsity, all on the course together.
Eberhart said the decision to hold a single race was made in order to increase the level of competition for everyone.
"The more kids we can put in a race, the better as far as the sheer competition of 'hey, there's somebody right there that I can go get,'" Eberhart said.
Corvallis sophomore Avery Nason posted the top time among the girls, finishing in 19:24.83. Lebanon had to girls finish the race, with junior Payton Drummond finishing in 24:46.47 and sophomore Sara Jane Squires in 28:25.27.
The Warriors are scheduled to host West Albany on Wednesday, March 24 in another dual meet at Waterloo Park.