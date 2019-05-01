For the fist six innings of their Mid-Willamette Conference baseball contest on Monday, April 22, Corvallis and Lebanon base runners were rare and both teams struggled to take advantage of their opportunities.
With the help of two bunts, Corvallis manufactured four runs in the top of the seventh to pull away for a 4-0 win at Croco Field.
“We know it’s important,” said Spartans senior Ethan Hurt, whose single to left scored the first two runs of the game. “We are not big hitters by any means. We play small ball and that’s who we are.”
Noah Greenblatt, who pitched a complete game for Corvallis, led off the seventh with a walk. Logan Steeves and Luke Zalesky followed with consecutive push bunts for singles to load the bases.
Hurt came through with his hit, sending the first pitch he saw from Zack Ragan into the outfield. With runners at second and third, teammate Azel Bumpus doubled to right to score both and make it 4-0.
The victory broke a 10-game, one-month losing streak. The Spartans last won March 22 at Franklin in Portland.
Lebanon has lost 11 of 12 since a 3-0 start. Monday’s lack of offense was familiar.
“We haven’t been hitting the ball no matter who they throw out there. It’s a struggle,” Warriors coach Jeff Stolsig said. “It’s kind of the story. We’ve been playing pretty good (defense). But we haven’t been scoring enough runs.”
Ragan also pitched a complete game in a matchup of senior left-handers. He allowed nine hits and two walks, hit a batter and struck out four. Greenblatt gave up five hits and four walks with a hit batter and two strikeouts.
Steeves and Zalesky each had two hits, along with Lebanon’s Corbin Anderson and Joey Starr.
Lebanon had at least two runners on base four times.
The Warriors loaded the bases in the sixth on a Starr single, a Teagan Maloney sacrifice bunt, Anderson’s intentional walk and another base on balls to Dylan Studer.
But they couldn’t score on a fly ball to right and the next batter popped out.
“In a close game you want to do so well, that sometimes you try to do too much and we make mistakes that we wouldn’t normally make,” Stolsig said.
Corvallis also failed on offensive chances, with two runners on base twice before the seventh.
The Spartans loaded the bases with one out in the third on two singles and a Lebanon error. But Ragan struck out the next two batters to end the threat.
“I think the most important thing we had to do is try to remain confident. The guy for Lebanon pitched a great game as well. There was some frustration early because we were like why aren’t we figuring this guy out,” Greenblatt said. “We just had to trust ourselves, trust our swings and trust what our coaches have been telling us all year.”
The two teams met again on Wednesday, April 24, and the Spartans claimed an 8-3 victory.
Lebanon (4-12, 1-7) will host North Salem on Wednesday and then travel to play the Vikings on Friday.
