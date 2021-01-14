OSU wrestling: Beavers defeat Cal Poly

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The Oregon State wrestling team earned its third win of the season with a 23-17 defeat of Cal Poly Thursday.

The Beavers opened the day with three straight wins to jump out to an early 10-0 lead.

A Cal Poly technical fall at 149 brought the Mustangs within five, but No. 19 Hunter Willits took a 10-2 major decision at 157 over Brawley Lamer to put OSU up 14-5.

In a tight 165 match, Aaron Olmos earned a takedown with 18 seconds remaining in the third period to send the dual to overtime tied at 4-4. Olmos went on to win 6-4.

Following a Cal Poly fall at 174 and a No. 31 Ryan Reyes 4-2 decision at 184, the Beavers held a 20-11 lead. No. 32 J.J. Dixon recorded a takedown in the final minute and a half at 197 to put Oregon State up 23-11 with a narrow 6-5 decision, securing the team win.

In three extra matches that did not count towards the dual team score, Jason Shaner (133) remained undefeated on the year with a 6-1 decision over Adam Jacob. Lane Stigall (149) claimed a 5-2 decision and Jackson McKinney (184) earned a 10-3 decision.

Oregon State will take a short break before returning home for its first home match of the season on Jan. 30 against Arizona State.

