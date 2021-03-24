Oregon women's basketball: Prince, Sabally power Ducks into the Sweet 16

Sedona Prince and Nyara Sabally found each other on the Alamodome court and embraced for a good 5-10 seconds Wednesday afternoon.
Thanks to their fourth-quarter performance, Oregon is headed back to the Sweet 16 for a fourth consecutive season.
Prince and Sabally carried the Ducks all game, and especially in the final 10 minutes, as No. 6 seed Oregon made the plays down the stretch to pull out 57-50 win over No. 3 seed Georgia in the Alamo Region on the NCAA women’s basketball tournament in San Antonio.
Oregon (15-8) will take on No. 2 seed Louisville at 4 p.m. Sunday after the Cardinals rallied from down 18 in the first quarter to get past No. 5 seed Northwestern, 62-53.
Prince finished with a game-high 22 points and Sabally added 15. They combined to score 14 of the Ducks’ 17 fourth-quarter points as Oregon gave up the lead then pulled out the win.
The hug was a poignant moment and the emotion they poured out represented a feeling of joy after all of the struggles they have had to overcome the past couple seasons to make it to this point.
“When I came here we were both so like broken, and we didn't know if we were going to play basketball again,” Prince said. “And hugging her after this game, and she had an amazing game, and playing with her, she is such a fun player to play with and I just love her so much. And watching where we've come, and now leading this team to the Sweet 16 is incredible and it feels so good.
“I'm just so proud of her because it's been so difficult for the both of us, and she has powered through so hard, especially through the season. It has not been easy with COVID and her injuries and fighting back, but she's done it, and she is an amazing teammate.”
Sabally has battled back from two torn ACL injuries her first two years in the program, and Prince had to sit out last season after transferring from Texas where she suffered a season-ending injury in 2018-19.
The two post players, who Georgia had no answer for from the start, talked before the fourth quarter began and vowed not to let the Ducks lose.
“We were like, we're gonna go to the Sweet 16 on our first year,” Prince said. “And we came out and she dominated and also our teammates allowed us to get good post ups and made amazing entry passes. So it was just a collective effort of we're gonna get this, we're gonna win and we're gonna go to the Sweet 16.”
Taylor Mikesell added 11 points and Erin Boley nine as they were the only other Ducks to score in the game.
Oregon finished 22 for 48 from the field and made 5 of 12 3-pointers. Prince was 9 for 14 from the field and Sabally 7 for 14; the rest of the team was 6 for 20.
The Ducks took a 40-33 lead into the fourth quarter but Georgia scored the first four points prompting Graves to call a quick timeout. Prince scored out of the timeout before Georgia scored four straight again to get within 42-41.
Again, it was Prince answering out of the timeout to restore order.
Georgia took its first lead, 45-44, since the late in the first half with another 4-0 run and once again it was Prince with a basket to give the Ducks a lead they would never relinquish.
With the game tied 48-all with 2:35 left, Sabally went to work and scored six straight points over the next minute to put Oregon up 54-48.
Georgia got no closer than 54-50.
The Ducks forced the Bulldogs into a 21-for-60 shooting performance (35%).
“When you play in the NCAA Tournament it comes down to defense, it comes down to getting stops and we've struggled especially down the stretch to do that,” coach Kelly Graves said. “I'm so proud of our team, we've given up 47 and 50 points in our first two rounds.
“I don't think they scored in the last half of the third quarter and then down the stretch, making them go 1 for 7, 1 for 8 or something like that. We've been able to do it on defense”
The Bulldogs led 12-10 after one then took a 19-13 lead before 3s by Mikesell and Boley tied it. The Ducks took a 24-21 lead before the Bulldogs scored at the buzzer to send the game to the half deadlocked at 27.
Mikesell’s layup on the fast break capped an 8-2 run for Oregon and put the Ducks up 37-31 with 4:40 left in the third. They led 40-33 at the end of the quarter after limiting the Bulldogs to six points in the quarter, the third time in two games Oregon gave up fewer than 10 points in a quarter.
It was an important quarter for a team that has struggled coming out after the half many times this season.
“We wrote on the board and we were like, this is going to be us, we’re going to get this, we're going to come out with this and we're going to just come and just punch them first and that's what we did,” Prince said.
And it helped carry the Ducks to another Sweet 16.