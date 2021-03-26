Oregon women's basketball: Prince finds perfect home to heal and speak out

It’s been a long and trying journey for Sedona Prince.
Oregon’s 6-foot-7 redshirt sophomore has overcome complications from a broken leg she suffered playing for the US National team prior to her freshman season at Texas in August 2018.
Having never played for the school she loved, Prince decided to transfer and ended up at Oregon. She was hopeful to be cleared to play immediately but the NCAA declined her petition and Prince was forced to watch from the sidelines as the Ducks won the Pac-12 title and were a favorite to reach the Final Four and win the national title.
As this season began, Prince once again dealt with injuries as a sprained ankle and knee issues never allowed her to reach her full potential in her first collegiate season.
Those issues forced her to miss some time early during the Pac-12 season. The Ducks closed the regular season in a tailspin, losing five of their last six games, but having a little over two weeks to regroup has paid dividends for Prince and the Ducks.
“We worked really really hard in those two weeks we had off to just get healthy for our whole team,” Prince said on Wednesday. "And so that's what we focused on, and I feel amazing. My body feels great, and I'm able to play my best basketball.”
She is doing that and has been a major reason the Ducks have advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament for a fourth straight season.
Prince has scored 34 points, on 14-for-20 shooting from the field, and grabbed 12 rebounds in the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament. She has also hit 11 of 12 free throws.
She was emotional during Wednesday’s postgame Zoom call when talking about the journey she has been on and getting the Ducks back to the Sweet 16.
“It makes me like want to cry because I watched since the fourth grade, when I started playing basketball, people celebrating these kind of moments in March, how amazing it is to see,” Prince said. “And this year it’s been a little bit different because of COVID and it's been a struggle all year — no fans, my parents haven't really been able to see me play. They were in the stands today so playing in my home state, in a gym that I played in in high school, is so amazing. And now being able to go to the Sweet 16 and experience even more of this is going to be amazing.”
While she has begun to find success on the court, that’s only part of what she was looking for when she decided to transfer. She soon discovered Oregon was the right place when she wasn’t able to suit up.
“I think last year when I wasn't able to play it knocked me down pretty hard,” Prince said. “And I was lucky to have such amazing teammates last year that they were able to lift me up and make sure that I knew that I was a part of the team.
“But I was broken multiple times. When I transferred, I was looking for a new home, for happiness, for someone to just, you know, take me with open arms and love me again. And that's what I found.”
Prince has also found her voice and received plenty of attention for her social media post showing the discrepancy between the men’s and women’s tournament in regards to the access to weights.
It put her in the spotlight even more and she admits to being a bit of a wreck before the opener against South Dakota on Monday because of the added attention and people tuning in to see her play.
“I was nervous, but that’s a good thing,” Prince said. “We want more people to watch and I'm going to have to get used to it. … My teammates helped me and just lifted me up.”
What does Prince hope people will take from all the extra attention the sport is receiving?
“I hope they see that women's basketball is not boring,” Prince said Wednesday. “It's fun, it's exciting, it's different than men's basketball but in an amazing way. We play hard, and with our hearts, and there's so many fundamentals it’s such a different game. And so I just wanted to show today, and my team, we wanted to show that we’re fun to watch.”
Prince and the Ducks have certainly having fun. With the way they closed the regular season, many people wrote them off heading into the tournament. They aren’t now.
“I think that everyone just like was doubting us when we first came in,” Prince said. “We didn't end Pac-12 play like we wanted to, but we wanted to show that we are not the team you mess with. And how we play, we're a very difficult team to guard, and so we just wanted to come out and show that we're going to play harder than you and we're going to want it more than you, and I think that's what we wanted to focus on.”
The Ducks will take on No. 2 seed Louisville at 4 p.m. Sunday looking to make it to a fourth straight Elite Eight appearance. You can bet if the Ducks are able to advance, Prince will play a big role.
“How blessed am I to be coaching a young woman like her,” Oregon coach Kelly Graves said. “I mean she is really the whole package. Not only a tremendous player but just think of the pressure she's had on her being so outspoken. She's had a lot of attention placed on her, and she has backed it up, and that's not easy to do. I'm really proud of her and really happy for her, and the rest of the team.”