Oregon women's basketball: Different expectations for Ducks in NCAA tournament

"But we could handle it in the past because we had veterans and they were used to that kind of success. We haven't experienced that yet, so yeah, I think we can go out and play free and easy, just do the best we can and see how far it takes us.”

The Ducks won’t have an easy go of it in the opener against a South Dakota team that has a ton of experience, led by the three-headed attack of seniors Hannah Sjerven, Chloe Lamb and Liv Korngable, who combine to score 48 of the Coyotes’ 75.3 points per game.

Graves said the Coyotes use a lot of dribble drive and ball screen motion that's typical in the game today, including what the Ducks like to do.

“They run a true motion, pass, tons of screens, great cutters, great spacing, they can all shoot they can all make plays off the dribble, they all like to post,” Graves said. “It’s just not a style we see very often in the Pac-12 so it’s going to be difficult.”

The Coyotes are led by 6-foot-3 center Sjerven, who is scoring 17.1 points and grabbing 9.7 rebounds a game in 26 minutes. She also has 55 blocks. Graves said Sjerven is a threat from the inside and outside.