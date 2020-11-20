Oregon football: Transfer safety Williams making an immediate impact

With several teammates in the defensive secondary opting out and others unavailable for various reasons, Bennett Williams has seen his opportunity come maybe sooner than expected.
A junior safety in his first season with the Oregon football team, Williams has made an immediate impact. He’s tied for fifth on the team in tackles with six through two games, including a big stop in last Saturday’s game at Washington State.
With Oregon trailing 19-14 in the third quarter, Williams made a solo tackle on running back Deon McIntosh on a second-down shovel-pass play that had gone for big yardage for the Cougars earlier in the game. Williams was on the spot as soon as McIntosh caught the ball.
WSU would soon punt, and the Ducks scored a few plays later and wouldn’t trail again in a 43-29 win. Williams had three total tackles in the game.
“He’s a true football player. Bennett’s instincts are something that shine,” said Oregon sophomore safety Verone McKinley III. “He’s going to find his way to the ball. He does a good job of tackling. We does a good job of blitzing. He can cover. So being another guy that’s versatile in the secondary just helps us all.”
Williams, from Campbell, California, in the southern Bay Area, calls his road to Eugene a long one but a journey that was “worth every second.”
He played his first year out of St. Francis High School at Illinois, where he was named to ESPN’s freshman All-America team in 2017. Williams left the program during his sophomore season due to what he called “complications” and returned close to home to play at College of San Mateo.
He found more success there and finished the 2019 season considered the top junior college player in California and among the best two-year prospects in the country.
“I have nothing but great things to say about that,” Williams said of his time at the school, adding that the program was run similar to that at Oregon, with a focus on discipline and culture.
“It was a perfect segue to get here. At the top of the Pac-12 Conference and one of the best defenses in the nation.”
Coming to Oregon also allowed him to reunite with high school teammate Cyrus Habibi-Likio, a Ducks running back. Williams said it is a “dream come true” because they always wanted to play together in high school.
No. 11 Oregon (2-0) is undefeated with wins of 14-plus points despite no defensive turnovers and just one sack.
In 2019, Oregon forced 27 turnovers in 14 games and the team had a plus-14 turnover margin. That margin is minus-five through two games this season.
Williams says the turnover number, something the Ducks pride themselves in, isn’t currently where they want it to be.
“But certainly not getting discouraged by the lack of turnovers. We just have to focus on making more plays and finishing at the ball,” he said.
Out of conference
The Pac-12 announced this week that its teams would be allowed to play nonconference football games, with certain stipulations, if their schedules allowed.
Six of 18 games within the conference during the first three weeks of the season have been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests.
Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said he would be “absolutely” willing to play a nonconference game and that everyone has to keep an open mind to the idea if given the chance to find a replacement contest.
“If the opportunity presents itself to play football … I think the players deserve that,” he said. “They’ve worked extremely hard and knock on wood we haven’t had an issue where we’ve had any games or reason to have to postpone or cancel any games. You’d love to be able to stay the course and be able to play every single weekend. We’d definitely be open to those opportunities.”
