LHS cross country squad hopes to compete

Every workout of the Lebanon High cross country team begins the same way. Before the team goes for a light jog or begins stretching, team members line up to get their temperature taken.

After taking their temperatures, coach Cameron Eberhart asks the runners if they have experienced any COVID-19 symptoms such as a fever, a cough, or shortness of breath. He also asks if they have been in contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19, and the last time they left the state.

The athletes know the drill and are happy to comply as long as they have the opportunity to practice together, even with their masks on.

“I definitely look forward to just being able to go out with people,” said junior R.J. Kennedy.

Eberhart has worked to keep up team morale since the season was first delayed from its usual start at the beginning of the school year. He said the team has its own text thread and shares jokes and memes.

“Anything to keep the camaraderie together,” Eberhart said.

Due to these unusual circumstances, the Oregon School Activities Association lifted its ban on out-of-season workouts with coaches. So for the past few months, members of the cross country team ran together every other day.