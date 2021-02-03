LHS cross country squad hopes to compete

Every workout of the Lebanon High cross country team begins the same way. Before the team goes for a light jog or begins stretching, team members line up to get their temperature taken.
After taking their temperatures, coach Cameron Eberhart asks the runners if they have experienced any COVID-19 symptoms such as a fever, a cough, or shortness of breath. He also asks if they have been in contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19, and the last time they left the state.
The athletes know the drill and are happy to comply as long as they have the opportunity to practice together, even with their masks on.
“I definitely look forward to just being able to go out with people,” said junior R.J. Kennedy.
Eberhart has worked to keep up team morale since the season was first delayed from its usual start at the beginning of the school year. He said the team has its own text thread and shares jokes and memes.
“Anything to keep the camaraderie together,” Eberhart said.
Due to these unusual circumstances, the Oregon School Activities Association lifted its ban on out-of-season workouts with coaches. So for the past few months, members of the cross country team ran together every other day.
Under the latest OSAA calendar, fall sports (football, cross country, soccer and volleyball) will officially begin practicing this month and can hold competitions in March. With that date approaching, the cross country team has begun running together every weekday.
Eberhart said the workouts have been relatively light because he wants students to feel comfortable attending.
“I don’t want to intimidate the kids that haven’t been doing anything. Come run, come see your friends and be safe,” Eberhart said.
Kennedy said that running with a mask on isn’t that bad.
“Honestly, I’ve started to get used to it,” he said. “I call it altitude training because it’s a little harder to breath. You just do what you can.”
Even as the date for this abbreviated season approaches, Eberhart remains uncertain what will be possible. There are still many questions about what types of meets can be held and how schools will handle issues such as transportation.
Lebanon does not currently have any meets scheduled to the unusual circumstances.
“If we can only have 50 people, will we just do dual meets?” Eberhart asked, adding that it doesn’t really matter because the goal is simply to compete.
“I think the kids would absolutely love it, even if it was one race they got to do against somebody else other than their own teammates,” the coach said. “Nothing compares to an actual race against other kids.”
Kennedy agreed with his coach that any sort of meet format would be fine with him.
“I’ve been running consistently throughout all of quarantine, but without races you don’t get to see what it’s done, the progress that you’ve truly made,” Kennedy said. “It would be really nice to get the reward for all the work.”
Kennedy said he is trying to focus on the future. He still has one year of high school remaining and he is hopeful that his senior year can be relatively normal.
Eberhart acknowledged that this has been a difficult year for senior athletes in all sports.
“It saddens me, especially those that have been doing sports since they were in middle school and this was going to be the peak of their sports career. They’re not going to compete in high school, they do it because they just love it,” Eberhart said. “We just are trying to encourage them along the way. It’s like nothing else that I’ve gone through, that they’ve gone through.”
Under the latest OSAA calendar, the fall sports teams will compete in March and early April. Practices for spring sports (baseball, softball, golf, tennis, and track and field) can begin in early April and competitions can be held through mid-May. The winter sports (basketball, swimming and wrestling) will begin practice in early May and their seasons will extend through June.