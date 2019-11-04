Corvallis senior outside hitter Ryann Gregg has been named the Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball player of the year for the fourth straight season.

West Albany’s Kelli Backer is the coach of the year.

Gregg was joined on the all-conference first team by teammates Zaley Bennett and Nevaeh Bray; West Albany’s Sydney Backer, Maddie Dowell, Kierra Sanchez, Elijah Sanders and Hannah Stadstad; and South Albany’s Jadah Schmidtke and Dallas’ Hailey VanWell.

Lebanon's Isabella Jacobsen, Mckenzie Crenshaw and Cheyenne Bowman were named honorable mention.

