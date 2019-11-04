Corvallis senior outside hitter Ryann Gregg has been named the Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball player of the year for the fourth straight season.
West Albany’s Kelli Backer is the coach of the year.
Gregg was joined on the all-conference first team by teammates Zaley Bennett and Nevaeh Bray; West Albany’s Sydney Backer, Maddie Dowell, Kierra Sanchez, Elijah Sanders and Hannah Stadstad; and South Albany’s Jadah Schmidtke and Dallas’ Hailey VanWell.
Lebanon's Isabella Jacobsen, Mckenzie Crenshaw and Cheyenne Bowman were named honorable mention.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.