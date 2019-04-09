The Lebanon High School track and field team opened its season on Wednesday, April 1 with a three-team meet against West Albany and Silverton.
The Foxes came out on top in the boys meet with 67.5 points. The host Warriors were second at 43.5, and West Albany was third with 30. On the girls side, West Albany tallied 76 points, to Silverton's 58 and Lebanon's 11.
Lebanon senior Raymond Knuth had a strong day, winning both sprints. He topped the boys 100-meter dash with a time of 11.28 seconds, and paced the field in the 200 meters, winning in 24.03.
The Warriors dominated the boys 1500 meters. Alex Solberg and Jadon Roth ran away from the field on the first lap on their way to taking the top two places. Solberg was first in 4:23.81 and Roth second in 4:27.55.
Solberg, a junior, set a new personal best time in the event. He said it is very helpful for the distance runners that first-year varsity track and field coach Cameron Eberhart specializes in those events.
"I think he really clicks with all of us and we're all on the same page. I think we've all been feeling better than we ever have," Solberg said.
Looking forward, he hopes to build on a very successful opening race.
"That's a huge PR for me. If I could get as close to 4:10 as possible, I would be super happy with that," Solberg said.
Senior Dane Sipos was second in the boys 110 meter high hurdles with a time of 16.96 seconds. West Albany's Alejandro Munoz was just ahead at 16.95 seconds.
Sipos was third in the 300 meter hurdles (46.73 seconds) and freshman teammate Trenton Tuomi was fourth (48.98) and set a new personal best in the event.
Tuomi also shared first place in the high jump with a best mark of 5 feet, 6 inches.
Austin Mustoe was second in the pole vault with a height of 9-0.
Matthew Meckley placed second in the 800, finishing in 2:15.37. West Albany's Isaac Pierce was first in 2:13.67.
The Lebanon boys won the 100-meter relay event with Austin Roles, Brock Barrett, Sipos and Knuth posting a time of 44.89 seconds.
In the girls 1500 meters, Isabella Ayala placed third in 5:18.77.
Amy Workman was second in the 3000 meters with a time of 12:26.94.
Morgan Hopkins was second in the girls shot put with a distance of 36 feet, 81/2 inches. She also placed second in the discus with a throw of 99-3.
The Warriors will be back on the track this week with a league meet at Corvallis on Wednesday.
