The Lebanon High School softball team got off to a slow start at the North Medford Spring Break Invitational, falling to Thurston 12-6.
But the Warriors rebounded to win their final three games at the tournament.
Lebanon downed Eagle Point, 9-7. The Warriors then faced Churchill, winning in a rout, 16-4.
The Warriors finished up the trip with an 18-11 win over North Valley.
Lebanon improved its record on the year to 6-3.
The Warriors are off this week and will open Mid-Willamette Conference play on Tuesday, April 9 at Dallas.
Lebanon will then host Silverton on April 10 and play at Crescent Valley on April 12.
