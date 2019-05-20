The Lebanon Warriors softball team had a tough week to close its Mid-Willamette Conference schedule.
Lebanon started the week strong with a 21-7 victory over South Albany on Wednesday. But the Warriors fell 11-1 to Central on Thursday and 13-3 to West Albany on Friday.
The Warriors finished the regular season with a record of 15-10, 9-7 in the conference. The victory over the RedHawks was the fifth in a row for the Warriors and that streak was enough to push the Warriors into the 5A state playoffs.
Lebanon will play at third-ranked Hillsboro (25-1) in a first-round game at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
"I'm proud of the girls for getting to the playoffs. We've got to be us and play our very best," Lebanon coach Mardy Benedict said.
The Warriors are in the same position they were a year ago when they were heavy underdogs against the Spartans. The Warriors pulled off a 6-5 upset in that game and then knocked off Hermiston, 11-8, to reach the 5A semifinals.
Putnam ended the Warriors' run in that contest, 5-1.
Benedict says his team knows what it needs to do to pull off another upset at Hillsboro.
"We've got to come ready to play," Benedict said. "In order to win you've got to hit the ball, you've got to pitch well and you've got to defend well. That's what happened last year, we just got ourselves on fire, just started competing like that."
The winner of Wednesday's game will advance to face the winner of the game between La Salle Prep and Crater.
