First-year Lebanon girls soccer coach Luis Bueno could see that his squad was making progress, even if it was hard to see on the scoreboard.
The Warriors had opened their year with losses to North Eugene, Springfield and Scappoose, but Bueno could see some of the pieces starting to come together.
That progress continued last week when the Warriors battled visiting Sprague to a 3-3 draw.
Ella Shevel, Hallie Miller and Quinn Shepard each scored a goal against Sprague. Lebanon had more chances in that game, but wasn't able to finish.
The floodgates finally opened for the Warriors on Thursday in a 6-0 win over Sweet Home. Lebanon tallied three goals in each half and its defense limited the Huskies' chances.
Bueno said his team has been trying to carry over what it does in practice to the actual competitions.
"Practices have been very choreographed. Everything is rehearsed in practice and we just repeat it, and today we saw it executed on the field beautifully and taking tons of shots. I'm very happy with them," Bueno said. "They have set plays they have to run and once they execute it, it's easy work up the field."
Bueno credited his defenders with helping create open space for the offense.
Shepard scored two goals against the Huskies and helped control the ball in the midfield alongside Alyssa Hoffman.
"I feel like this win is going to give is the confidence we need to help us throughout the rest of the season," Shepard said.
The co-captain said the team players struggled with the new offensive system in their first games, but have become more comfortable.
"The first few games it was a little hard, but now that we have all of them memorized and we have practiced them so much, it's actually showing that it's working really well," Shepard said.
Lebanon (1-1-3) was scheduled to play at Crook County on Tuesday, Sept. 24 . That will be the Warriors' final con-conference game. Lebanon will open Mid-Willamette Conference play on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at North Salem.
