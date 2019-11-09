Prep football: Lebanon at Parkrose

Lebanon quarterback Cole Weber cuts away from a Parkrose defender during a 5A state playoff game Friday in Portland. Parkrose defeated Lebanon 59-20.

PORTLAND – After the first quarter of Friday’s 5A state playoff game between the Lebanon Warriors and Parkrose Broncos it looked like a defensive battle had begun.

The Broncos held a 7-0 lead after scoring on a 30-yard pass from quarterback Tre Singleton to Jay Jay Hudson late in the quarter. The Broncos added to that lead midway through the second quarter on a 15-yard run by Singleton.

That set up one of the crucial plays in the game. The Broncos (7-2) gambled on an onside kick, which they recovered. Soon after, Taydrian Jackson broke free for a 49-yard gain that helped the Broncos to a 22-0 lead en route to a 59-20 victory.

For the Broncos, who are coached by former University of Oregon player Keanon Lowe, this was the first state playoff win in the program’s history.

The Warriors (6-4) answered back late in the first half on a keeper by quarterback Cole Weber.

In the third quarter, Parkrose extended its lead to 29-7 on the second of Singleton’s four touchdown passes.

Once again, the Warriors rallied back midway through the quarter as Weber found Dane Sipos on a 37-yard touchdown pass, narrowing the score to 29-13.

That score held until Singleton made a key defensive play for the Broncos early in the fourth quarter. Dropping back into the middle of the field, Singleton intercepted a Weber pass and returned in 27 yards for a touchdown. The two-point conversion gave the Broncos a 37-13 lead.

Keith Brown tallied the final score for the Warriors in the fourth quarter, scoring on a 14-yard run.

Brown led the Warriors with 123 yards rushing on 10 attempts. Brock Barrett added 55 yards on nine carries.

Parkrose will face Crater, a 49-0 winner over Hillsboro, in the 5A quarterfinals.

Parkrose 59, Lebanon 20

Lebanon   0   7  6   7 -  20

Parkrose  7  15  7 30 –  59

First quarter

P – Jay Jay Hudson 30 pass from Trey Singleton (Iliya Schichalin kick), 1:59

Second quarter

P – Singleton 15 run (Schichalin kick), 6:36

P - Taydrian Jackson 49 run (Polo Moeaki run), 5:36

L – Cole Weber 6 run (Uriel Rangel kick), 0:15

Third quarter

P – Dale Scott 61 pass from Singleton (Schichalin kick), 9:44

L – Dane Sipos 37 pass from Weber (conversion failed), 6:22

Fourth quarter

P – Singleton 27 interception return (Scott pass from Singleton), 11:49

P – Mactae Harper 61 run (Lebron Roebeck pass from Singleton), 9:28

L – Keith Brown 14 run (Rangel kick), 8:26

P – Scott 15 pass from Singleton (Schichalin kick), 4:23

P – Izaiah Parks 50 pass from Singleton (Schichalin kick), 0:57

Individual Statistics

Passing: Lebanon – Weber 5-13-1-69; Parkrose – Singelton 12-16-0-228.

Rushing: Lebanon – Brown 10-123, Weber 9-38, Brock Barrett 9-55, Landon Kisling 3-18, Brayden Burton 2-7; Parkrose – Harper 8-89, Jackson 6-87, Singleton 9-52, Hudson 6-21, Moeaki 6-18.

Receiving: Lebanon – Sipos 1-37, Kyle Haley 1-23, Brayden Currey 1-6, Waylon Wolfe 1-4; Parkrose Scott 7-123, Hudson 2-53, Parks 1-50, Harper 1-3.

