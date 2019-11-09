PORTLAND – After the first quarter of Friday’s 5A state playoff game between the Lebanon Warriors and Parkrose Broncos it looked like a defensive battle had begun.
The Broncos held a 7-0 lead after scoring on a 30-yard pass from quarterback Tre Singleton to Jay Jay Hudson late in the quarter. The Broncos added to that lead midway through the second quarter on a 15-yard run by Singleton.
That set up one of the crucial plays in the game. The Broncos (7-2) gambled on an onside kick, which they recovered. Soon after, Taydrian Jackson broke free for a 49-yard gain that helped the Broncos to a 22-0 lead en route to a 59-20 victory.
For the Broncos, who are coached by former University of Oregon player Keanon Lowe, this was the first state playoff win in the program’s history.
The Warriors (6-4) answered back late in the first half on a keeper by quarterback Cole Weber.
In the third quarter, Parkrose extended its lead to 29-7 on the second of Singleton’s four touchdown passes.
Once again, the Warriors rallied back midway through the quarter as Weber found Dane Sipos on a 37-yard touchdown pass, narrowing the score to 29-13.
That score held until Singleton made a key defensive play for the Broncos early in the fourth quarter. Dropping back into the middle of the field, Singleton intercepted a Weber pass and returned in 27 yards for a touchdown. The two-point conversion gave the Broncos a 37-13 lead.
Keith Brown tallied the final score for the Warriors in the fourth quarter, scoring on a 14-yard run.
Brown led the Warriors with 123 yards rushing on 10 attempts. Brock Barrett added 55 yards on nine carries.
Parkrose will face Crater, a 49-0 winner over Hillsboro, in the 5A quarterfinals.
Parkrose 59, Lebanon 20
Lebanon 0 7 6 7 - 20
Parkrose 7 15 7 30 – 59
First quarter
P – Jay Jay Hudson 30 pass from Trey Singleton (Iliya Schichalin kick), 1:59
Second quarter
P – Singleton 15 run (Schichalin kick), 6:36
P - Taydrian Jackson 49 run (Polo Moeaki run), 5:36
L – Cole Weber 6 run (Uriel Rangel kick), 0:15
Third quarter
P – Dale Scott 61 pass from Singleton (Schichalin kick), 9:44
L – Dane Sipos 37 pass from Weber (conversion failed), 6:22
Fourth quarter
P – Singleton 27 interception return (Scott pass from Singleton), 11:49
P – Mactae Harper 61 run (Lebron Roebeck pass from Singleton), 9:28
L – Keith Brown 14 run (Rangel kick), 8:26
P – Scott 15 pass from Singleton (Schichalin kick), 4:23
P – Izaiah Parks 50 pass from Singleton (Schichalin kick), 0:57
Individual Statistics
Passing: Lebanon – Weber 5-13-1-69; Parkrose – Singelton 12-16-0-228.
Rushing: Lebanon – Brown 10-123, Weber 9-38, Brock Barrett 9-55, Landon Kisling 3-18, Brayden Burton 2-7; Parkrose – Harper 8-89, Jackson 6-87, Singleton 9-52, Hudson 6-21, Moeaki 6-18.
Receiving: Lebanon – Sipos 1-37, Kyle Haley 1-23, Brayden Currey 1-6, Waylon Wolfe 1-4; Parkrose Scott 7-123, Hudson 2-53, Parks 1-50, Harper 1-3.
