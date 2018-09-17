Over the past few seasons, Lebanon and Silverton have developed one of the best prep football rivalries in the state.
Their matchup on Friday, Sept. 14, lived up to its billing.
The Foxes came away with a 37-36 victory over the visiting Warriors in a back-and-forth game which came down to the final play.
The Warriors took the lead late in the fourth quarter on a 3-yard run by sophomore Keith Brown. Lebanon converted the 2-point conversion to take a 36-30 advantage.
But Lebanon had left the Foxes with more than 4 minutes left on the clock and Silverton took advantage. Backup quarterback Aaron Rieskamp found Grant Buchheit for an 11-yard touchdown pass in the final minute to tie the game. Silverton kicker Ben Willis made the extra point to give the Foxes the lead.
Lebanon varsity head coach Ty Tomlin said his defense did a good job on the play.
“Our kid was there, was all over the kid. Sometimes there’s not much you can do against a well-thrown ball.” Tomlin said.
The Warriors got the ball back for one final drive. Lebanon drove to midfield with time running down before a final pass was intercepted by the Foxes.
While the final interception was the result of trying to make a play with the clock running down, it was the Warriors’ three other turnovers which concerned Tomlin. For the game, Lebanon had three interceptions and lost a fumble.
Lebanon intercepted one Silverton pass. The Warriors have lost the turnover battle in all three games this season.
“Our turnover ratio is minus seven right now,” Tomlin said. “On defense, we need to find a way to get the ball back for our offense. We’ve created three turnovers in three games. Offensively, be smart. Be good decision-makers.”
Lebanon continues to be productive on offense. Quarterback Colton Shepard completed 10 of 15 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown. Chase Miller gained 63 yards on just four carries. He scored on a 9-yard run in the first quarter and caught a short touchdown pass from Shepard in the second quarter. Shepard had 14 rushing attempts for 60 yards. As a team, the Warriors gained 229 yards on the ground on 43 carries (5.32 yards per attempt).
Silverton senior quarterback Levi Nielsen entered the game as one of the top skill-position players in the state. He was knocked out of the game on a third-quarter touchdown pass he delivered just before the defender arrived.
This is the third year in a row the Warriors and Foxes have played a game decided by one point. The Warriors came out on top of a 21-20 game in 2016 and Silverton won 31-30 in 2017.
Lebanon falls to 2-1 in the Mid-Willamette Conference with the loss. The Warriors will host McKay at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.