Prep cross-country: Spartans win girls district meet, RedHawks claim boys title

LEBANON — The Corvallis High girls posted a perfect team score on Saturday to claim first place at the Mid-Willamette Conference District cross-country meet at Cheadle Lake Park.
The Spartans swept the top three spots on the podium as Avery Nason topped the field with a time of 19 minutes, 8.58 seconds. Teammates Madeline Nason, 19:50.67, and Hannah Middleton, 20:25.77, claimed second and third place.
Annie Johnson of Dallas placed fourth in 20:36.01, but the Dragons did not field a complete team and were not able to compete in the team points race.
Spartans Finn Hanson, 20:52.71, and Kate Middleton, 21:01.98, placed fifth and sixth, respectively. Silverton’s Abigail Espinavarro rounded out the medalists, finishing seventh with a time of 21:16.27.
Following the Spartans and their team score of 15 points in the team standings were: Silverton, 64; South Albany, 66; and Crescent Valley, 83.
Individual runners from Lebanon, West Albany and Dallas also competed in the season-ending competition.
BOYS MEET
South Albany won the MWC district boys meet, led by a second-place finish by Logan Parker, who finished the course in 16:40.53.
Dallas’ Toby Ruston, 16:16.21, was the medalist and Lebanon’s RJ Kennedy, 16:42.49, placed third.
Corvallis’ Aidan Arthur was fourth in 16:53.36, followed by teammates Spencer Middleton, 17:09.22, and Jasper Hitchman, 17:09.39. South Albany’s Mathew Resnik placed seventh in 17:14.18.
In addition to top finishes by Parker and Resnik, the RedHawks won the meet behind good runs by Diego Perez-Montes, who placed eighth in 17:33.27, Creed Bodily, 10th in 17:57.83, and Robbie Johnston, 12th, in 18:14.78.
The RedHawks finished with a team score of 37 points, followed by Corvallis, 48; Silverton, 95; Crescent Valley, 104; Dallas, 106; and Lebanon, 138. West Albany and Central had individual runners compete but did not field full squads.