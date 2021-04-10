Prep cross-country: Spartans win girls district meet, RedHawks claim boys title

LEBANON — The Corvallis High girls posted a perfect team score on Saturday to claim first place at the Mid-Willamette Conference District cross-country meet at Cheadle Lake Park.

The Spartans swept the top three spots on the podium as Avery Nason topped the field with a time of 19 minutes, 8.58 seconds. Teammates Madeline Nason, 19:50.67, and Hannah Middleton, 20:25.77, claimed second and third place.

Annie Johnson of Dallas placed fourth in 20:36.01, but the Dragons did not field a complete team and were not able to compete in the team points race.

Spartans Finn Hanson, 20:52.71, and Kate Middleton, 21:01.98, placed fifth and sixth, respectively. Silverton’s Abigail Espinavarro rounded out the medalists, finishing seventh with a time of 21:16.27.

Following the Spartans and their team score of 15 points in the team standings were: Silverton, 64; South Albany, 66; and Crescent Valley, 83.

Individual runners from Lebanon, West Albany and Dallas also competed in the season-ending competition.

BOYS MEET

South Albany won the MWC district boys meet, led by a second-place finish by Logan Parker, who finished the course in 16:40.53.