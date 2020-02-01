Prep boys basketball: North Salem at Lebanon

Lebanon sophomore Henry Pointer drives against the North Salem defense on Friday night. Pointer scored a team-high 17 points in the Warriors' 66-47 loss to the Vikings.

 Les Gehrett, Mid-Valley Media

Sophomore guard Henry Pointer scored a team-high 17 points for the Lebanon Warriors in a 66-47 loss to visiting North Salem.

Spencer Dorsey-Duquesne scored 19 to lead the Vikings.

The Warriors trailed 15-11 after the opening quarter and North Salem took control of the game by outscoring the Warriors 16-5 in the second quarter to take a 15-point lead into the break.

Lebanon performed better offensively in the second half but never threatened North Salem’s advantage.

The Warriors (4-12, 1-7 Mid-Willamette Conference) will host Corvallis (9-7, 4-4) on Tuesday.

NORTH SALEM 66, LEBANON 47

North Salem      15  16 19  16 — 66

Lebanon            11   5  17  14 — 47

North Salem: Dorsey-Duquesne 19, Melzer 12, Atarino 9, Endicott 8, Daniel 7, Ayres 7, Tapia 2, Carter-Varay 2, Hurtado, Mendiola, cimino, Razo-Frazier.

Lebanon: Pointer 17, Osborne 6, Torgerson 6, Brandt 6, Birchem 6, Weber 4, Dargay 2, Whitney, Parrish, Horner.

