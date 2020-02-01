Sophomore guard Henry Pointer scored a team-high 17 points for the Lebanon Warriors in a 66-47 loss to visiting North Salem.
Spencer Dorsey-Duquesne scored 19 to lead the Vikings.
The Warriors trailed 15-11 after the opening quarter and North Salem took control of the game by outscoring the Warriors 16-5 in the second quarter to take a 15-point lead into the break.
Lebanon performed better offensively in the second half but never threatened North Salem’s advantage.
The Warriors (4-12, 1-7 Mid-Willamette Conference) will host Corvallis (9-7, 4-4) on Tuesday.
This story will be updated.
NORTH SALEM 66, LEBANON 47
North Salem 15 16 19 16 — 66
Lebanon 11 5 17 14 — 47
North Salem: Dorsey-Duquesne 19, Melzer 12, Atarino 9, Endicott 8, Daniel 7, Ayres 7, Tapia 2, Carter-Varay 2, Hurtado, Mendiola, cimino, Razo-Frazier.
Lebanon: Pointer 17, Osborne 6, Torgerson 6, Brandt 6, Birchem 6, Weber 4, Dargay 2, Whitney, Parrish, Horner.
Cole Weber drives into the lane against North Salem.
Lebanon sophomore Henry Pointer drives against the North Salem defense on Friday night. Pointer scored a team-high 17 points in the Warriors' 66-47 loss to the Vikings.
Gideon Osborne shoots a 3-pointer against North Salem.
Zach Birchem finds an open teammate as he brings the ball up against North Salem's press.
Lebanon freshman Sam Brandt drives to the basket.
Lebanon's Henry Pointer puts up a shot over a North Salem defender.
Zach Birchem scored six points in the loss to North Salem.
Junior post Gideon Osborne drives for a lay-up against North Salem.
