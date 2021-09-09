LBCC volleyball: Roadrunners claim 5-set victory at Lane

Shalyn Gray had 10 kills and added 16 digs to lead Linn-Benton past Lane 3-2 in the NWAC South Region volleyball opener for both teams on Wednesday night.
Set scores were 23-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-19, 15-7.
Kennedy Kantola added nine kills for the Roadrunners (7-1, 1-0 in NWAC South) and Sydnie Johnson recorded 17 assists.
Linn-Benton travels to Walla Walla for the NWAC Crossover Tournament Friday and Saturday.
