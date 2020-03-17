Unwelcome end to Warriors' season

Lebanon had one game left to play when officials with the Oregon School Activities Association canceled the girls and boys state basketball tournament due to the threat of the coronavirus.
The Warriors were set to play Churchill on Friday in the 5A fourth-place game at Gill Coliseum. But that game, and all other high school sports, were called off as the coronavirus made its first appearance in the mid-valley.
The Warriors advanced to the fourth-place game with a 49-33 victory over Corvallis on Wednesday night in the consolation semifinals. The last time the Warriors placed at the state tournament was 2014, when they took fifth.
When shots weren’t falling for the Warriors on Wednesday, seniors Taylor Edwards and senior Ellie Croco kept the team afloat long enough to find their rhythm.
“It was pretty important,” Edwards said of the win. “Because I love this team. I just want to play as long as we can.”
Edwards finished with a game-high 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Croco scored 13 points and Mary Workman added 10 as the Warriors (19-6) topped the Spartans (17-9) for the third time this season.
“We just said, seniors, step up,” Lebanon coach Mardy Benedict said. “(Edwards) was just hot today, she just did what she does. She was huge for us.”
Neither team got off to a particularly smooth start, but Lebanon found enough scoring inside from its pair of senior posts to head into halftime with a comfortable 18-8 lead. Croco and Edwards scored five points apiece over the first two quarters and both helped disrupt the Spartans’ offensive rhythm.
Corvallis turned the ball over 11 times and shot just 2 of 16 in the first half. Its lone baskets came on 3-pointers by Elka Prechel and Ruby Krebs. That slow start was the polar opposite of Tuesday night's quarterfinal, where the Spartans greeted La Salle Prep with a barrage of 3-pointers in the first half.
“I’m tremendously proud of the fight,” Corvallis coach Dan Miller said. “It wasn’t an effort issue and it wasn’t a desire issue. Sometimes you just can’t get a shot to drop, which was us today. Just really proud of the effort and how hard we worked.”
The Spartans got a layup from Krebs to open the second half that cut the deficit to eight. But they would spend the rest of the game fighting an unsuccessful battle to make it a two-possession game.
Anna Dazey buried a 3-pointer for the Spartans on the first play of the fourth quarter to make it 29-22, but each time Corvallis threatened to get any closer, Lebanon responded. Edwards answered Dazey’s 3 with one of her own, and she hit another jumper with 4:42 to go that made it 34-24.
“I just got in my rhythm,” Edwards said. “Usually it takes me awhile to get in my rhythm and stay on balance.”
The Spartans threatened one more time with 2:44 to go when senior forward Daniela Dursch-Smith made a layup to make it 38-30. But the Warriors closed out the game on an 11-3 run thanks to strong free-throw shooting.
After earning its first trip to state since 2017, Corvallis’ season came to an end. The Spartans finished fifth in the highly competitive Mid-Willamette Conference and hung with No. 2-seeded La Salle Prep until the third quarter of Tuesday’s quarterfinal, but faded late.
Dursch-Smith is the Spartans’ lone senior and she finished with six points, four rebounds and two steals while often handling Lebanon’s posts on the defensive end.
“She really led us here,” Miller said of Dursch-Smith. “She did such a great job just raising confidence in her teammates. That lays the foundation for future success for us. Just really proud of that and really proud of her. We wouldn’t be here without her.”
The sixth-seeded Warriors dropped their 5A state quarterfinal to No. 3 Wilsonville on Tuesday, 49-29.
Lebanon had shot the ball this season from behind the arc, but the Warriors shot 3 of 24 from downtown and couldn’t keep pace with the defensive energy of Wilsonville (24-3, 13-1).
“They’re a really good team, but I thought we played well against them,” Benedict said. “We handled their posts inside for the most part. But we just didn’t knock down enough shots to keep any momentum and kind of say, hey, we can stay in this thing.’”
The Warriors got a game-high 13 points and 10 rebounds from Croco. She kept Lebanon in contention early on and helped minimize the damage that Wilsonville did inside the paint.
“After her PCL injury in the spring last year, for us to have her was huge,” Benedict said. “She was really solid for us. She’s a pretty good equalizer — I thought she did great on the boards.”
Despite a chaotic start to the game, the Warriors kept close to the Wildcats for much of the first half. Lebanon turned the ball over 11 times in the first two quarters, but it got nine points and three rebounds out of Croco as well.
“They just fly out on everything,” Croco said of Wilsonville. “They’re a great defensive team. Just a great team in general and very talented. They push the ball really well. That was one thing we focused on in practice was getting back on defense, but I thought they beat us too many times.”
Meanwhile, Wilsonville’s top two players, Sydney Burns and Emilia Bishop, each picked up their second fouls early in the second quarter and were forced to head to the bench. The Warriors took advantage of their absences and went on an 8-3 scoring run to keep pace and head into halftime trailing 23-15.
But the Wildcats put their foot on the gas in the third quarter and the Warriors never got any closer. Burns stole a pass and scored on a breakaway layup with five seconds to go in the third to keep the momentum going for Wilsonville, and the Wildcats went on a 10-1 run to start the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach for good.
“I’m so proud of this team,” Croco said. “We had two freshman, this is their first time here. I thought they were really under control. They played great and they played like they had experience. This is only my second time here and I thought the returners played great. They competed. We just have to come out tomorrow ready to play.”