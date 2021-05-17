Small-school track and field notebook: Monroe's Young enters state meet as favorite

Monroe High junior Laura Young has put herself in the position she’s in now, as a favorite at the 2A track and field state meet, with steady improvement the past few years.

Young was the underdog when she won the shot put state title as a freshman in 2019. She didn’t have the best throw of the season in the classification. She just had the best mark in the competition that day.

Two years later, that’s different. Young will head to Union High this Saturday for the state meet as the clear favorite in the shot put and a slight favorite in the discus.

In a home meet on May 4, she threw 42 feet, 10 inches in the shot, a mark that ranks second in 2A all time and gave her the school record over Jessica Warden, whose 42-3 from 1996 had stood third on the 2A all-time list ever since it was recorded.

It was the third time this season that Young had eclipsed 40 feet, and she made it four with a toss of 40-5½ to win the 2A Special District 3 title last Saturday at Glide. The next-best 2A mark recorded this season is 36-2½.

She’s now three inches off the 2A all-time record of 43-1 set by Oakridge’s Joi Tipton in 1985. Her new personal best is also the third-best mark among all classifications in Oregon this spring.