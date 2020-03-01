Prep wrestling: Lebanon's Dalton wins state championship

PORTLAND — Lebanon sophomore Austin Dalton lost a 3-2 decision to Silverton’s Kody Koumentis in the finals of the Special District 3 wrestling championships.

On Saturday night at Portland’s Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Dalton and Koumentis faced off again. At stake was the 5A state championship in the 145-pound division.

Dalton, seeded seventh, knocked off the top-seeded Koumentis in a 5-3 decision to win the title.

Dalton took a 5-0 lead in the second round and held on for the victory over Koumentis, a two-time state champion.

“Working hard in practice and doing my best,” Dalton said of bouncing back, then adding of what got him through Saturday: “Taking it to him, pushing the pace, taking him down first.”

Lebanon coach Michael Cox said they talked about the importance of being more aggressive in the final.

“He (Dalton) needed to be more aggressive on his feet and he did that,” Cox said. “He got the first takedown and then he actually turned the kid in a cradle and didn’t pin him, but it was really close. He got the lead and then rode it out.”

Dalton is the eighth state champion Cox has coached at Lebanon and the 23rd overall.

“It’s very cool. That’s what everybody works for,” Cox said.

Lebanon’s most recent state champion was Tanner Sallee, who won the 182-pound division in 2017. Sallee now wrestles at Southern Oregon University.

Dalton opened the tournament by pinning unseeded Brayden Duke of Crook County in the first round, Dalton then upset No. 2 seed Colby Meek of Crater and No. 3 seed Dylan Lee of Redmond to reach the final.