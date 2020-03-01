Prep wrestling: Lebanon's Dalton wins state championship

PORTLAND — Lebanon sophomore Austin Dalton lost a 3-2 decision to Silverton’s Kody Koumentis in the finals of the Special District 3 wrestling championships.
On Saturday night at Portland’s Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Dalton and Koumentis faced off again. At stake was the 5A state championship in the 145-pound division.
Dalton, seeded seventh, knocked off the top-seeded Koumentis in a 5-3 decision to win the title.
Dalton took a 5-0 lead in the second round and held on for the victory over Koumentis, a two-time state champion.
“Working hard in practice and doing my best,” Dalton said of bouncing back, then adding of what got him through Saturday: “Taking it to him, pushing the pace, taking him down first.”
Lebanon coach Michael Cox said they talked about the importance of being more aggressive in the final.
“He (Dalton) needed to be more aggressive on his feet and he did that,” Cox said. “He got the first takedown and then he actually turned the kid in a cradle and didn’t pin him, but it was really close. He got the lead and then rode it out.”
Dalton is the eighth state champion Cox has coached at Lebanon and the 23rd overall.
“It’s very cool. That’s what everybody works for,” Cox said.
Lebanon’s most recent state champion was Tanner Sallee, who won the 182-pound division in 2017. Sallee now wrestles at Southern Oregon University.
Dalton opened the tournament by pinning unseeded Brayden Duke of Crook County in the first round, Dalton then upset No. 2 seed Colby Meek of Crater and No. 3 seed Dylan Lee of Redmond to reach the final.
Dalton won both of those matches by fall. On his way to the title, Dalton defeated the top three seeded wrestlers in the division.
“He had a great tournament. The kid he beat first from Crook County beat him earlier this year and then the kid that he beat from Crater pinned him earlier this year,” Cox said. “He had a rough draw, a really bad draw. I felt like out of all the kids we had, he had the worst draw by far. He had confidence in himself, he wrestled really well, was consistent and got it done.”
Lebanon's Tucker Drummond, a senior, placed fourth at 152 pounds and Andy Vandetta, a junior, placed sixth at 120.
Drummond, seeded fifth, reached the semifinals with an opening win over Alexander Vail of Crook County, followed by an upset of fourth-seeded Trevor Jackson of Scappoose.
It was a strong effort from Drummond who had been extremely limited in practice for much of the past month after suffering a chest injury late in the season.
“I gave it all I had,” Drummond said.
Cox knows Drummond pushed himself as far he could at state but was hindered in the late stages of the tournament by a lack of mat time in recent weeks.
“He did a great job of trying to keep in shape. He was swimming the last couple of weeks with the swim team. He wrestled a couple of days, drilled, didn’t wrestle live much before districts. Between districts and state he worked out more, pretty much made it through all the workouts, but we’re tapering pretty good at that point,” Cox said. “He had a great season, a great career at Lebanon High School.”
Drummond said he is proud to have been a part of the Lebanon wrestling program.
“There’s been a lot of great wrestlers to come out of there. Thinking back on it, you look back and in years past when I was in middle school, you look up to that program and then down the line, now I hope I’ve become that person some of those kids look up to,” Drummond said.
Vandetta, seeded sixth, won his first-round match before falling to No. 3 seed Kolton Malone of Thurston in the quarterfinals. He worked his way back through the consolation bracket with a pair of pins against league rivals Logan Basham of North Salem and Owen Hess of Dallas.
Vandetta’s subsequent losses in the consolation semifinals and the fifth-place match came against the wrestlers who entered the state tournament as the top two seeds.
Cox said Vandetta wrestled very well against top competition.
“He was in probably the toughest weight class,” Cox said. “Two freshmen ended up wrestling each other in the finals. Probably the two best freshman in the state.”
Crescent Valley’s Daschle Lamer defeated Thurston’s Malone in the final. Lamer was one of nine Raiders to win individual championships as Crescent Valley defended its 5A team title.
Lebanon freshman Landon Carver also qualified for the state tournament at 106 pounds. While he lost both of his matches, Cox said Carver had a great season.
“I think he’s a better wrestler than both the kids he wrestled he’s just 20 pounds lighter than they are. They’re cutting from 115 and he weighs 95 pounds,” Cox said.
While at the state tournament Cox made two presentations to officials regarding potential changes to the qualifying process. The Lebanon coach would like to see more flexibility in the system with the potential to add wild cards to the automatic qualifiers.
This would allow the state tournament to include more wrestlers from the most competitive districts.
“Our league only had five kids that went 0-2 (at state),” Cox said. “One league had 22, one had 17 and another had 11. Last year, we only had four (wrestlers) go 0-2.”
Corvallis Gazette-Times reporter Jesse Sowa contributed to this story
OSAA state wrestling championships
Seeds in parentheses
5A
First round
106: (4) Gavin Schaer, St. Helens p. Landon Carver, Lebanon, 3:51
120: (6) Andy Vandetta, Lebanon p. Roman Bagley-Rios, Parkrose, 4:55
145: (7) Andy Dalton, Lebanon p. Brayden Duke, Crook County, 1:45
152: (5) Tucker Drummond, Lebanon dec. Alexander Vail, Crook County, 8-4
Championship quarterfinals
120: (3) Kolton Malone, Thurston, dec. (6) Vandetta, Lebanon, 8-2
145: (7) Dalton, Lebanon, p. (2) Colby Meek, Crater, 0:57
152: (5) Drummond, Lebanon, p. (4) Trevor Jackson, Scappoose, 1:15
Championship semifinals
145: (7) Dalton, Lebanon, p. (3) Dylan Lee, Redmond, 1:42
152: (1) Asher Ruchti, Thurston, maj. dec. (5) Drummond, Lebanon, 11-2
Championship finals
145: (7) Dalton, Lebanon, dec. (1) Kody Koumentis, Silverton, 5-3
Consolation first round
106: (6) Juventino Macias, Springfield, p. Carver, Lebanon, 1:32
Consolation second round
120: (6) Vandetta, Lebanon, p. (7) Logan Basham, North Salem, 4:26
Consolation third round
120: (6) Vandetta, Lebanon, p. Owen Hess, Dallas, 3:42
Consolation semifinals
120: (1) Steven Ware, Crook County, maj. dec. (6) Vandetta, Lebanon, 11-1
152: (5) Drummond, Lebanon, tech. fall (6) Devon McIntire, West Albany, 3:47 (17-2)
Third-place match
152: (3) Benjamin Sather, Crook County, dec. (5) Drummond, Lebanon, 7-4
Fifth-place match
120: (2) AJ DeGrande, Scappoose, maj. dec. (6) Vandetta, Lebanon, 12-3