Prep track and field roundup: Rasmussen, Stefan win three events for Bulldogs

INDEPENDENCE — Melia Rasmussen and Emily Stefan each won three events Thursday to lead the West Albany girls track and field team to a 66-30 Mid-Willamette Conference dual meet win at Central.

Stefan was first in the 100 meters (13.00 seconds), 200 (26.93) and long jump (17-9) and Melia Rasmussen won the shot put (26-7 ½), discus (69-10) and javelin (63-0). Stefan also had the anchor leg on the winning 4x100 relay (54.95).

The Bulldogs had two double winners on the boys side: Ashton Burgess in the 800 (2:18) and 1,500 (4:36), Aiden Paul in the shot put (56-8) and discus (175-5) and Carson Hyde in the 110 hurdles (18.81) and high jump (4-9).

Central won the boys dual 89-40.

Plemmons leads Raiders

LEBANON — Brooke Plemmons won the girls shot put (30-5) and javelin (79-9) and was second in the discus (84-5) to lead Crescent Valley in a Mid-Willamette Conference dual meet at Lebanon. Teammate Ava McKee was first in the 200 (27.66) and 400 (1:04.49).

Lebanon’s Sadie Voight won the long jump (13-8).

Crescent Valley had two double-winners in boys events with Parker Maestri in the 100 (12.26) and 200 (23.39) and Ty Abernathy in the 800 (2:12) and pole vault (11-0).