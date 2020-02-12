Prep swimming: Warriors wrap up regular season, look forward to district meet

The Lebanon High swimming teams wrapped up their regular season on Friday with home duals against Churchill at the Lebanon Community Pool.
Elizabeth Beck had two individual wins for the Warriors. She took the 100-yard freestyle in 58.01 seconds and won the 200 freestyle in 2:05.97.
Freshman Daniel Pearson won two events for the boys squad, claiming the 50 freestyle in 25.91 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 57.58.
Senior Drew Charley also picked up a victory in the 100 butterfly with a time of 57.32 seconds.
Lebanon coach Gus Arzner said most of the team, with a few key exceptions, have begun to taper their workouts in preparation for this weekend’s district meet in Corvallis.
“Typically when we do that we do not swim fast. I get concerned more if we have a team that does that at that juncture than not,” Arzner said. “We had some breakthrough swims but I think those were cases where the individual athlete just determined on their own this was something they must accomplish for themselves. No way was I disappointed with where we’re at.”
Arzner delayed the tapers for Charley, Beck and senior Ellie McMasters with the goal of having them in peak shape for the state meet. All three have qualified in individual events in the past and they have similar expectations for this year.
At last year’s state meet, Charley placed sixth in the 100 backstroke and also qualified in the 100 butterfly.
For the upcoming district meet, in which each swimmer is limited to two individual events, he is considering both of those as well as the 50 freestyle.
Beck placed fourth last year in the 200 and 500 freestyle. Those events are possibilities for her at districts, along with the 100 breaststroke, 100 freestyle and 200 individual medley.
Arzner said he will keep those decisions under wraps until after the deadline to submit entries on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
“Her club coach, he doesn’t even know,” Arzner joked.
Beck said she is glad the regular season is at an end.
“I’m sore and tired. I’m really, really ready for taper,” she said.
Beck and McMasters have anchored a girls team which has replenished itself well after losing some strong swimmers to graduation.
McMasters, a transfer from Thurston High, qualified for state last year in the 500 freestyle, placing seventh, and also swam on their 200 freestyle relay squad.
She expects to compete in the 100 butterfly and 200 IM at the district meet, but is also considering the 500 freestyle and the 100 backstroke.
“I want to go out with a bang,” McMasters said. “The last three weeks I’ve been trying harder than I ever have, really, really hard in practice.”
Arzner likes the way the girls team looks heading into the district meet.
“Ellie moved in, swam for Thurston last year at state, she really helps us out,” Arzner said. “I think the girls team is as good, if not better, than last year. Elizabeth’s got some real high expectations of herself at state, which is great. She’s swimming well. She trained hard in the offseason.”
The boys team has struggled to replace the talent that has graduated over the past couple of years. The roster was pretty thin as the season approached, but Charley recruited some peers and several freshman club swimmers joined the high school squad.
“We’re able to put together a good team, but no on par with the teams we’ve had in the past five, six years. That happens, you cycle through. But there’s potential in there. I’m really pleased with these young guys,” Arzner said.
The Mid-Willamette Conference District meet will be held Saturday at the Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis.