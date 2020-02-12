Prep swimming: Warriors wrap up regular season, look forward to district meet

The Lebanon High swimming teams wrapped up their regular season on Friday with home duals against Churchill at the Lebanon Community Pool.

Elizabeth Beck had two individual wins for the Warriors. She took the 100-yard freestyle in 58.01 seconds and won the 200 freestyle in 2:05.97.

Freshman Daniel Pearson won two events for the boys squad, claiming the 50 freestyle in 25.91 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 57.58.

Senior Drew Charley also picked up a victory in the 100 butterfly with a time of 57.32 seconds.

Lebanon coach Gus Arzner said most of the team, with a few key exceptions, have begun to taper their workouts in preparation for this weekend’s district meet in Corvallis.

“Typically when we do that we do not swim fast. I get concerned more if we have a team that does that at that juncture than not,” Arzner said. “We had some breakthrough swims but I think those were cases where the individual athlete just determined on their own this was something they must accomplish for themselves. No way was I disappointed with where we’re at.”

Arzner delayed the tapers for Charley, Beck and senior Ellie McMasters with the goal of having them in peak shape for the state meet. All three have qualified in individual events in the past and they have similar expectations for this year.

At last year’s state meet, Charley placed sixth in the 100 backstroke and also qualified in the 100 butterfly.

For the upcoming district meet, in which each swimmer is limited to two individual events, he is considering both of those as well as the 50 freestyle.