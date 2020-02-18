Prep swimming: Charley, Beck qualify for state

Lebanon seniors Elizabeth Beck and Drew Charley each qualified for the state championships in two individual events based on their performances at the Mid-Willamette Conference district meet on Saturday at the Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis.

Charley took first place at the district meet in the 100-yard backstroke and also qualified for state in the 100 butterfly.

Charley will be the number two seed at state in the 100 backstroke with a best time this season of 56.78 seconds. The top seed is Ashland’s Chris Frownfelter, who has a best time of 54.82.

Charley will be seeded eighth at state in the butterfly with a best time of 55.61 seconds.

Beck placed fourth in the 500 freestyle and fifth in the 200 freestyle at the district meet.

She will be the number four seed in the 500 free with a season-best time of 5:29.01. It is an indication of the strength of the Mid-Willamette Conference that all four of the top seeds are from the league: Vivi Criscione of Crescent Valley (5:16.57) is the top seed followed by Taylor Hagedorn of Central (5:23.02) and Allie Bates of West Albany (5:28.18).

Beck is the sixth seed in the 200 freestyle with a top time of 2:02.47.

The Lebanon girls also had two relay teams qualify for state. The 200 freestyle relay squad is comprised of Beck, Ellie McMasters, McKenzie Crenshaw, Devony Beckett, Emma Squires, Lauren Graber, Kara Breshears and Teri Knaup.

The girls also qualified in the 400 relay, sending the same lineup.

The Lebanon boys qualified in the 400 freestyle relay. That squad includes Daniel Pearson, Caleb Christner, Nathan Gaston, Charley, Logan Rash, Kase Basting, Sean Bergman and Tyson Rash.